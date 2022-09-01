ADVERTISING

ART

“Mae West Lips Sofa, the surrealist sofa-lips designed by Dalí and Edward James

By:
Shantal Romero
 - September 1, 2022

BE INSPIRED

Art

“Mae West Lips Sofa, the surrealist sofa-lips designed by Dalí and Edward James

Shantal Romero
Art

The mysterious “alien” hidden in Leonardo Da Vinci’s work

Shantal Romero
Art

What is synesthesia, the rare gift of listening to or hearing colors?

Shantal Romero
Art

10 paintings of Sylvester Stallone that prove he’s more than Rocky

Abril Palomino
Art

The story behind Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’, a piece of art that almost never happens

Ecoo sfera
Art

Paris Green, the poisonous and lethal color used by Impressionist artists

Art

Why do many Greek sculptures or Renaissance paintings have people with extra-long second toes

Art

Vincent Van Gogh’s self-portrait discovered hidden behind another one of his works

Gabriela Castillo
Art

Osama Bin Laden’s son wants to get rid of his last name’s reputation by painting American landscapes

Art

Art with bees: bee-friendly organic interspecies collaboration

Ecoo sfera
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

Salvador Dalí not only painted but also created iconic objects such as the famous Lips Sofa.

Salvador Dalí was a Spanish painter, sculptor, set designer, fashionista, and writer considered one of the most important minds of the 20th century. He is credited for his contribution to Surrealism due to his paintings where he captured stunning dreamlike scenes. But something little known about Dalí is that he also created objects such as the iconic Lips Sofa called the “Mae West Lips Sofa,” inspired by the actress Mae West.

In fact, before making this piece, in 1935, he first captured the face of the diva in a portrait that also bore her name, but the curious thing is that his friend, the surrealist artist Edward James became so obsessed with the piece that he asked Dalí to design it.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The painter agreed to James’ request for two main reasons. The first one was that his economic stability wasn’t the best and needed the money. The second reason is that he was working on the decoration of the Monkton House mansion; so, in 1936, he finally materialized the historic Lips Sofa, which was made of wood upholstered in deep red satin that paid honor to the actress’ iconic makeup.

At that time, Salvador Dalí only made five pieces of the “Mae West Lips Sofa;” he kept three of them at his home, and two were auctioned. The one in Edward James’ living room is said to have sold for 725,000 pounds.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In 1972, Dalí decided to redesign it with new materials in collaboration with the architect Óscar Tusquets and that creation is the one that can be seen today in the room dedicated to the portrait of Mae West in the Dalí Theatre-Museum in Figueres.

Over time, BD Barcelona mass-produced the new design and made it available for sale to the public, making it even more popular.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte
Tags:artartistscontemporary artcontemporary artistsSalvador dalí
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING