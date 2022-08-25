10 paintings of Sylvester Stallone that prove he’s more than Rocky

A talent with a lot of value that few know about, these are the artworks of Sylvester Stallone only a few know.

Thanks to his impressive film career, Sylvester Stallone is one of Hollywood’s most iconic names. However, the actor hasn’t limited his artistic talents to the silver screen; though few know it, Stallone has also impressed several art authorities with his skills as a painter.

Although Stallone is best known for starring roles in such 1980s blockbusters as Rocky and Rambo, his first interest in art was actually painting. From childhood, he found his true calling as a visual artist and has even stated that if he had to choose only one career, he would spend his life painting rather than starring in action movies.

Painting has been a constant in Stallone’s life. It has been a key part of all his creative work, even was and is part of his filmmaking process. An example of this would be a portrait he painted in 1971 of a wrestler. This would ultimately be the first draft of the 1976 film Rocky. Interestingly, in his early public artwork, Stallone dealt with themes related to fame and his own public or celebrity persona, as can be seen in the proposal of many of his paintings throughout his painting career.

Over the years, Stallone has developed a very individual style that encompasses a bold use of paint and color. His artworks are distinguished by symbols such as a recurring clock and prominent features in the form of specially fabricated frames that cut abruptly through the middle of the canvas, emphasizing the openness and evolution of the subjects the artist seeks to frame, while these details become an integral part of the works.

In his most recent paintings, Stallone combines organic and geometric forms in this robust palette of black, white, and red that further demonstrates his dialogue with modern painting, transposing his characters into the artwork, and recording the vigor of the artist’s handling of the medium. Taken together, the works offer an exclusive and deeper insight into Stallone’s powerful artistry over nearly half a century. Below we share with you some of Sylvester Stallone’s paintings:

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

