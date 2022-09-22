Dystopian fiction books you’ll love if you like ‘Black Mirror’

If you are a fan of this Netflix series and were left wanting more, these novels will become your favorites.

Black Mirror is still one of the most popular productions on streaming. For five seasons and a movie, it has shown us through each episode that technological advances have their pros but can also bring decadence to humanity.

Each episode is full of mysticism and presents us with dystopian futures, which often do not seem so far from reality, and make us question whether, at some point, they will become real, or if we are already living them.

While we wait for the premiere of the sixth season of this Netflix hit, you might want to get immersed into the horrors of unique dystopian societies with these amazing novels you’ll love for sure.

Kentukis by Samanta Schweblin

The writer’s second work was selected by The New York Times as one of the ten best fiction titles of 2018. The story takes place in cities like Oaxaca, New York, and Hong Kong, where people who feel lonely, succumb to the curiosity of the new trendy toy: the Kentuckis. According to the author, these toys are a mix between an app and a new device that allows remote access of a citizen to the private life of another. The protagonists of this book have to deal with the consequences of leaving all their secrets exposed, as well as becoming spectators of the lives of others and interacting through a toy that is anything but innocent.

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

This novel, which also became an acclaimed series, depicts a country in which freedom of the press is suppressed, as well as women’s rights. Due to the low birth rate, fertile women are considered servants, and their new and only purpose is to beget children to continue populating the planet.

Moxyland by Lauren Beukes

The South African writer debuted with this novel that shows us a future in which people are slaves to their cell phones, so companies benefit from this and leave users tied to a reality that is not beneficial. The biggest problem is that if someone wants to reveal this reality, those who control everything threaten to disconnect the internet forever.

Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury

A classic of literature, this novel presents an American society in a future in which books are forbidden. Guy Montag is one of the main characters, who after an altercation in which a person refuses to leave his books and prefers to be burned with them inside his house, becomes interested in them and discovers the reason for the reality in which he lives.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

