The Legend of the Rabbit on the Moon: an Aztec Story of Bravery

The legend of Quetzalcoatl and the rabbit on the Moon tells us a valuable lesson about courage.

Every night, the moon rises over the starry vault and gives us the most amazing scenery. During the months, we see it illuminate little by little until it reaches the full Moon and then loses its brightness until it sinks into the shadows. But there is a constant, its craters that make up its intricate valleys and lunar seas, seem to agglutinate in shapes that resemble a rabbit, a figure that has permeated the collective imagination since ancient times. The legend of the rabbit that inhabits the nocturnal celestial body is an ancient story that comes from the Aztecs.

The legend of the rabbit on the Moon has a Nahuatl origin and tells the story of Quetzalcoatl, one of the most important deities of the Aztec gods. It tells us how he was the one who shaped forever the figure of the rabbit that can be seen on the Earth’s natural satellite. The legend was told by the wisest Aztecs, who transmitted it by word of mouth until it reached the youngest.

The Legend of Quetzalcoatl and the Rabbit

According to the legend, one day, the god Quetzalcoatl decided to visit the Earth, turned into a human being, and infiltrated among his people to go unnoticed. The great Quetzalcoatl wanted to observe with his own eyes the world he had so lovingly helped to create. On his descent, he found happy and prosperous people who worshipped their deities with the most faithful heart.

After visiting different communities, the god was amazed by the untamed nature and therefore, he began to walk through the terrestrial landscapes. He crossed fields full of green grass and grass with indescribable aromas. He climbed the mountains to admire the landscape from the heights in his human form and also swam alongside the most powerful creatures of the ocean.

The excitement of visiting every corner of nature and admiring the might of its creatures made the deity forget about his human needs, and he suddenly felt famished. With night falling over the valley surrounding the Great Tenochtitlan, Quetzalcoatl decided to sit down to admire the panorama when suddenly beside him sat a gray rabbit that had come out of its burrow to dine.

The little rabbit moved its whiskers from side to side, and in its big eyes, the god could see the reflection of the starry night and the silver Moon in the background. Suddenly Quetzalcoatl broke the silence and asked him:

- What are you eating?

- A little grass, there is also some for you, if you want some.

- Thank you, but I don’t eat grass. - The god-turned-human replied.

Quetzalcoatl’s stomach rumbled like the thunder of storms, and then the rabbit said:

- So what are you going to do? Here I have a carrot that we can share.

- I thank you, but I could not deprive you of your food.

The deity was aware that his human body might perish; however, his spirit would remain and return to its true form; that of the great feathered serpent. But then, the rabbit interrupted his thoughts and said:

- Look, I am just a little rabbit, and you are a young traveler; eat me, recover your strength and continue your story.

His bravery touched the heart of Quetzalcoatl, who decided to show him the immensity of the heavens; he took him in his arms, and together they walked through the stars that the rabbit observed with so much love. But when they visited the Moon, the god brought the rabbit so close to the Moon that his figure was stamped forever on its surface. When they returned to Earth, and the creature observed his figure imprinted on the Moon that he loved so much, he was greatly moved. Quetzalcoatl noticed this and said to him:

- You may only be a little rabbit, but now everyone will remember you forever for your kindness.

And so it was that the little rabbit marked the Moon with his bravery, and now we can observe it every night whenever the Moon decides to shine in the starry night.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

