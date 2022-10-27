Prince Harry’s “raw and unflinchingly honest” autobiography has a release date

The Royal Family has been fearing this moment since it’s thought Prince Harry will spill lots of tea!

Taking after the passing of his mother, Princess Diana, Prince Harry’s autobiography, SPARE, promises to show a side of his life that we haven’t seen before. The book was announced some time ago, but the publication just gave us a release date that has Royal fans ecstatic!

More than focusing on gossip or rumors regarding the Royal Family, SPARE will take us on a journey through the emotions and psychology of a child mourning his mother. How he tried, failed, and managed to overcome this terrible loss, and how this became a pillar of the man he’s become. Still, some tea regarding his powerful and famous family is inevitable.

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/L0I4CT4flH pic.twitter.com/iqdBjBwkWE — Random House Group (@randomhouse) October 27, 2022

“With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” reads the description of the book.

The title of the book is actually quite interesting. If you might remember, Prince William and Prince Harry were called “heir and spare” by the cruel tabloids while growing up. Historically, these have been terms given to royal children. One’s monarch or prince’s main job was to produce an heir, and a spare, backup child, so to speak. So, throughout his life, Harry has endured being seen and treated (also by his family) that way and has worked hard to redefine this hurtful term. With this book, he’s finally reclaiming.

"I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”https://t.co/xTAFLyPCoG — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) October 27, 2022

When announcing he was working on the book, Harry declared that he was not writing it as the “Prince he was born, but the man he has become.” Although the book is signed as “Prince Harry,” the cover says a lot more about how he sees himself now apart from the imagery attached to the Royal Family. Though his face takes up almost all the space on the cover, it’s still visible that he’s wearing a simple t-shirt and a necklace, leaving all formality and uniforms aside.

SPARE is the first of three books that comprise the 20-million-dollar deal the Sussexes signed with Penguin Random House. According to the release text, Prince Harry will donate 2 million dollars to two of his charities Sentebale and WellChild.

SPARE will be released in English, Spanish, and audiobook (read by Prince Harry himself) on January 10, 2023.

