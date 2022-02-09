10 raunchy poems by Rupi Kaur to spice things up

Rupi Kaur’s poems about love and all it comprises are the perfect and most honest way to express your SO your feelings this Valentine’s Day.
For the past years, poet Rupi Kaur has made a name for herself in the literary circles, mainly due to her accessible and quite personal poetry. Besides having to publish her first, and most popular, book Milk and Honey by herself, she’s been sharing passages and poems of her work on social media.
Often accompanied by minimalist but quite expressive illustrations, Rupi Kaur’s work is as personal as you can get. They the poet’s journey and experiences through life that range from femininity, identity, and of course, love and all it comprises.
The honest way in which she explores these subjects makes her work so approachable that they can be the perfect way to express with beautiful words your feelings for that special someone.
Here are some of her most raunchy poems that will definitely spice things up this Valentine’s Day. How she presents them is even perfect to make a special card.
1 From Milk and Honey
you talk too much he whispers into my ear i can think of better ways to use that mouth
2 From Milk and Honey
i’d be lying if i said you make me speechless the truth is you make my tongue so weak it forgets what language to speak in
3 From The Sun and her Flowers
there is no place i end and you begin when your body is in my body we are one person
4 From Milk and Honey
he moved her hand between her legs and whispered make those pretty little fingers dance for me
5 Women of Colour
our backs tell stories no books have the spine to carry
6 From Milk and Honey
you wrap your fingers around my hair and pull this is how you make music out of me
7 From Milk and Honey
i do not want to have you to fill the empty parts of me i want to be full on my own i want to be so complete i could light a whole city and then i want to have you cause the two of us combined could set it on fire
8 From The Sun and her Flowers
to heal you have to get to the root of the wound and kiss it all the way up
9 From Milk and Honey
he placed his hands on my mind /before reaching for my waist my hips or my lips he didn’t call me beautiful first he called me exquisite
10 From Milk and Honey
i know i should crumble for better reasons but have you seen that boy he brings the sun to its knees every night
Photos from Unsplash: DevonPodría interesarte