These books similar to Simone de Beauvoir’s writings are a clear example that feminism is far from over, and how much society should be proud of it. Have you already read them?

One of the women who helped feminism become the movement we know today was Simone de Beauvoir, whose thought expressed through her writings remains valid despite the years, and has resulted in other great texts that everyone who wants to keep track of feminist philosophy should read at least once.

Therefore, here we share a list of books similar to Simone de Beauvoir’s writings that would make her feel proud and that will surely make you see life and society from new perspectives.

Books Similar to Simone de Beauvoir’s Writings That Would Make Her Proud

The Handmaid’s Tale, by Margaret Atwood

A novel whose story leaves even the rudest person frozen. If it doesn’t make you feel outraged, it is because something is not right inside of you. Its story follows Offred, a woman who was turned into a servant to a military head in a future where the United States was taken over by a theocratic group that ended women’s freedom for the supposed sake of defending the country against violence. Offred tells how it is to live in this new world, full of injustice and oppression, in which she must give a son to the man who keeps her captive.

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, by Maya Angelou

An autobiography whose story will surely make a dent in your interior. Its author, Maya Angelou, tells us about her life from her childhood, when she was raped by one of her mother’s boyfriends, who was allegedly murdered some time later by members of her family. She also tells us about her time in a nightclub, where she worked as a cook, manager and even a prostitute, while she faced problems of racial segregation and discrimination for being a woman, black and poor.

The Color Purple, by Alice Walker

A novel whose story has given way to film and theater presentations that have captivated thousands of viewers. It tells the story of Celie, an African-American woman who, at the age of 14, discovers that she is pregnant by her father, who raped her and sold her to a man who spends his time abusing her emotionally and physically. Celie will thus experience several traumatic and sad moments, such as the separation from her sister Nettie and violent confrontations, while she meets different female figures who will help her overcome her slave-owning condition and empower herself.

The Golden Notebook, by Doris Lessing

A novel whose realistic and direct writing will stay with you for many years, which follows a woman, Anna Wulf, who will try to abridge her four life notebooks in a fifth, gold-colored notebook, to take a journey through her life and the one of a woman named Molly, as mothers, daughters and free-hearted women, while she gives a detailed description of the events of World War II that inspired several of her stories. The quality of detail that the author does in this book is simply exquisite, something that made her one of the most beloved postmodern writers of all time.

Amor, Curiosidad, Prozac y Dudas, by Lucía Etxebarría

The life of three sisters, which is apparently perfect in its own way, is really only full of imperfections that make them rethink the meaning of their lives. While Cristina leads a free but banal university life, Rosa endures her loneliness and sadness after having achieved her dream of being an important business woman with a beautiful house; in turn, Ana keeps up with the good appearance of a marriage that is only falling apart. When Mikel, a childhood friend of the three of them, returns to their lives, they will take a 180 degree turn to remind themselves of their true value.

Fierce Attachments, by Vivian Gornick

The Manhattan’s streets will be the perfect setting for this biographical story, full of memories, reproaches, and complicity between Gornick, a mature woman, and her mother, now an old woman, who throughout their lives struggled to find their place in the world, especially the protagonist, whose way of seeing her surroundings is strongly influenced by her mother and that of a woman named Nettie. Gornick will develop her existence through the philosophy of the two people she loves the most, which will determine her relationship with work, men... and even women.

Women with Big Eyes, by Ángeles Mastretta

Ángeles Mastretta delights her readers with a host of stories in which she recounts the lives of several women who find an important reason for their existence beyond their lives dedicated to their husbands, their children and housework: one of them, for example, will fall in love with the sea, and and will take a travel in search of it; another one will get separate from her husband after having given birth to her son and discovering that he was in love with the doctor who treated her. What all these women have in common is their way to share the wisdom and emancipation of the feminine in a world dictated by men.

The Door, by Magda Szabó

In this semi-biographical text, the author tells us about her relationship with Emerenc Szeredás, a woman who was her servant for 20 years, whose personality scares her at first and later captivates her when she discovers that although she was a severe person, she was also kind and exemplary, qualities that helped her survive as a servant who supports others without asking for anything in return and without losing her human quality. Her only condition was that no one dared to enter her home and privacy, although the author managed to earn her trust for the entrance to her world... and her secrets.

History, by Elsa Morante

A novel as realistic and terrifying as it is captivating and thoughtful, which tells us about the life of Ida, an elementary school teacher, a widow and a Jew, who conceived her son Useppe during the period between wars, as the result of a rape by a German soldier. Both must cope with their existences during World War II, while recounting the lurid details that both, especially Ida, notice of this cruel and merciless period, which serve as a great context of general history of the 20th century for readers as they get to enter to the epicenter of the drama in the lives of Italy, where the plot takes place.

A Manual for Cleaning Women, by Lucia Berlin

Pure realism with touches of black humor is what we can find in the 11 stories that make up this book, which was published 11 years after the death of its author, which occurred on the mere day of her 68th birthday. In these stories, the author profiled women who, although they were mistreated by life, were never silenced or surrendered by it, although they should not be confused with great heroines since it is precisely in their human condition where we find their beauty and quality. Each of them will have a part of the author herself, so this book could well be seen as her heart and soul condensed into one great text.

The Caged Virgin: An Emancipation Proclamation for Women and Islam, by Ayaan Hirsi Ali

The Dutch parliamentarian of Somali origin Ayaan Hirsi Ali adds her voice to hundreds of women against the injustices that the majority of Islamic women and those affiliated against Islam have suffered due to this religion, which, according to the author, is based on repression and fear, so this book, which is made up of her controversial speeches and some essays, is a kind of feminist statute against oppression and immigrant integration policy based on multiculturalism, which allows those norms to a permanence that have only damaged society and have not allowed it to grow for the sake of equity and justice.

Pachinko, by Min Jin Lee

A novel as beautiful as it is heartbreaking, which shows what South Korean society suffered during the Japanese invasion of their region. It tells us about the life of Sunja, a girl born by a kind of miracle in a poor South Korean family. When she becomes a teenager, she gets pregnant by a man who, although loves her, is not willing to give up his life and customs for her, which causes her to find refuge in Isak, a young priest, with whom she form a family that will survive many misfortunes and disagreements when changing their environment and home to seek a better life.

The Sleeping Voice, by Dulce Chacón

A novel that sheds light on a historical moment shrouded in darkness that the history of Spain still does not fully forgive: the Civil War and the Franco regime, a time when a group of women was imprisoned in Las Ventas, a jail forgotten by the time. The author weaves into this text their stories and their voices, which were silenced simply for belonging to the losing side and for being women. Her writing is very real and raw, like the lives of these women, so we can expect here a reliable plot in which the concept of “sorority” is defined from an urgent perspective.

Persepolis, by Marjane Satrapi

An impactful graphic novel that highlights the importance of freedom in a hostile environment. It follows a 10-year-old girl during the triumph of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, which brings many changes to her existence: now she will have to wear a veil all the time, and will see her rights practically curtailed. However, the combative spirit of this girl will make the bitter experiences of her family and loved ones show a glimmer of hope, but also fear, since those close to her fear that the government will try to put out her flame.

Wild, by Cheryl Strayed

A story that shows us that women are not the fragile entity that many men have wanted to make us believe for a long time, and it does so through the biography of its author, Cheryl Strayed, who sees her life falling apart at the age of 22, after the death of his mother and the separation of all members of her life. However, instead of focusing on her pain and loneliness, this woman decides to take control of her existence, making a journey to become a hiker and, thus, climb the Pacific Ridge Trail all by herself, something that will help give her a new meaning to her existence.

Any of these books similar to Simone de Beauvoir’s writings will surely make you appreciate the role of women in humanity’s past and present, and understand why feminism is so important nowadays.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

