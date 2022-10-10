‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,’ Stephen King’s story that isn’t really scary

We know that the American writer is a genius of horror, but the new adaptation of one of his stories (which is not a scary one) didn’t impress the audience.

Stephen King is one of the most important writers of contemporary horror literature. For decades he has delivered great horror stories, which have given us more than one sleepless night, such as It, Carrie, Misery, The Shining, and Doctor Dream.

Most of his fiction novels have been taken to the big screen with acclaimed adaptations that have been placed as the best in the horror genre; so every time it is announced that any of the stories of the famous author will be made into a movie, people tend to get excited and generate great expectations.

This is what happened when it was announced that Netflix would work hand in hand with the successful Ryan Murphy to adapt King’s story called “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.” The expectation grew when it was reported that the legendary actor Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell (It), would be the protagonists of this film.

The film has already been released, and although it has become one of the most watched on Netflix, critics have trashed it and described it as “boring.”

What is Mr. Harrigan’s Phone about?

Craig, a teenager coping with the passing of his mother, is left in the care of his father, with whom he has a good relationship, but his life becomes monotonous.

Craig’s routine changes when Mr. Harrigan, the town’s millionaire, asks his father to let the young boy come to his house every evening to read to him for a good amount of money. The gentleman agrees, and the boy does the job, where he begins to develop a close friendship with the old man. As their relationship progresses, the young man receives an iPhone from his father and later decides to buy one for Harrigan so they can stay in communication.

When Harrigan dies, the young man is devastated, but he puts the cell phone he gave his friend inside the coffin. He even sends him messages to tell him about the bullying he suffers at school. Sometime later, he begins to receive messages from the phone that was buried with the old man, plus all the people who were bullying him at school start disappearing in surprising ways, which makes Craig suspect that Mr. Harrigan is behind all this.

Although the synopsis may sound scary and interesting, the reality is that from the beginning the movie is too slow and boring. At no point do you feel that atmosphere of horror or suspense. It seems that they focused more on the protagonist’s story of abandonment, as well as the difficulties of adolescence and the rise of the iPhone than on the horror story itself.

Which Stephen King book is Mr. Harrigan’s Phone based on?

If it Bleeds, a book released in 2020, is the one that starts with the story of “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.” And while we love the incredible work of Stephen King, who is considered “the master of horror,” the reality is that this tale isn’t his best.

Like the movie, the text is boring from the start. It focuses on being too descriptive with details such as the emergence of new technologies, as well as Craig’s life. When Mr. Harrigan enters the action, it’s also uninteresting, let alone the moment of his passing. At no time do you feel those chills that usually provoke the stories of the American author, so they are too boring pages, for those who are accustomed to the horror of King?

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

