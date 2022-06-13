32 hilarious and witty Victorian slang we should totally bring back

We suggestionize using these Victorian slang whenever you get the morbs so you can bring back that gigglemug!
We tend to think about Victorians as stiff conservative folks with not a great sense of humor; however, history has proven that despite the strict social norms and beliefs they had, they were also quite open to an amusing, and sometimes weird lifestyle that included, taking funny headless photos, sending creepy cards with dead birds or bizarre illustrations, and of course, using a quite colorful language.
As the kings and queens of ‘Nonsense’, it’s not strange to think that their everyday language included witty and hilarious words and slang to describe their experiences. So, although language evolves in response to our social needs, there is definitely some Victorian slang that expresses so accurately some life experiences that we should be considering bringing it back. So, grab some paper and pencil because here are some words and terms you’ll definitely want to use in future conversations.
1. Afternoonified
Something or someone smart.
2. Arfarfan’arf
Term used to describe a drunk person. Arf was a synonym of a half-pint of alcohol.
3. Bags o’ Mystery
Sausages. Since no person “but the maker knows what is in them,” sausages are literal bags of mystery.
4. Bang up to the elephant
Something that is perfect, complete, or unapproachable.
5. Benjo
A festive or riotous celebration in the streets.
6. Bow wow mutton
Term for really bad meat suggesting it might be dog’s meat.
7. Butter Upon Bacon
Something really extravagant.
8. Chuckaboo
A very close friend.
9. Cop a Mouse
A black eye.
10. Damfino
Contraction of “damned if I know.”
11. Doing the Bear
When courting involves hugging.
12. Door-knocker
The squared beard style with a chain of hair under the chin that resembles a door-knocker.
13. Enthuzimuzzy
A satirical synonym of enthusiasm.
14. Gas-Pipes
Tight pants.
15. Gigglemug
A smiling face.
16. Got the morbs
Experiencing temporary melancholy.
17. Jammiest bits of jam
Term to describe a perfect lady.
18. Kruger-spoof
Lying.
19. Mafficking
Getting wild in the streets.
20. Meater
Coward.
21. Nanty Narking
A great fun.
22. Not up to Dick
Not well.
23. Orf chump
Having no appetite.
24. Podsnappery
A person who ignores any inconvenience or anything that is objectionable. It also refers to those with airs of “superior virtue and noble resignation.”
25. Powdering Hair
Getting drunk.
26. Sauce-box
A synonym for the mouth.
27. Skilamalink
Something that is secret, doubtful, or shady.
28. Smothering a Parrot
Drinking a glass of absinthe.
29. Suggestionize
To prompt or suggest something.
30. Take the Egg
To win.
31. Umble-cum-stumble
To refer that something has been thoroughly understood.
32. Whooperups
Noisy and bad singers.