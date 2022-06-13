32 hilarious and witty Victorian slang we should totally bring back

We suggestionize using these Victorian slang whenever you get the morbs so you can bring back that gigglemug!

We tend to think about Victorians as stiff conservative folks with not a great sense of humor; however, history has proven that despite the strict social norms and beliefs they had, they were also quite open to an amusing, and sometimes weird lifestyle that included, taking funny headless photos, sending creepy cards with dead birds or bizarre illustrations, and of course, using a quite colorful language.

As the kings and queens of ‘Nonsense’, it’s not strange to think that their everyday language included witty and hilarious words and slang to describe their experiences. So, although language evolves in response to our social needs, there is definitely some Victorian slang that expresses so accurately some life experiences that we should be considering bringing it back. So, grab some paper and pencil because here are some words and terms you’ll definitely want to use in future conversations.

1. Afternoonified

Something or someone smart.

2. Arfarfan’arf

Term used to describe a drunk person. Arf was a synonym of a half-pint of alcohol.

3. Bags o’ Mystery

Sausages. Since no person “but the maker knows what is in them,” sausages are literal bags of mystery.

4. Bang up to the elephant

Something that is perfect, complete, or unapproachable.

5. Benjo

A festive or riotous celebration in the streets.

6. Bow wow mutton

Term for really bad meat suggesting it might be dog’s meat.

7. Butter Upon Bacon

Something really extravagant.

8. Chuckaboo

A very close friend.

9. Cop a Mouse

A black eye.

10. Damfino

Contraction of “damned if I know.”

11. Doing the Bear

When courting involves hugging.

12. Door-knocker

The squared beard style with a chain of hair under the chin that resembles a door-knocker.

13. Enthuzimuzzy

A satirical synonym of enthusiasm.

14. Gas-Pipes

Tight pants.

15. Gigglemug

A smiling face.

16. Got the morbs

Experiencing temporary melancholy.

17. Jammiest bits of jam

Term to describe a perfect lady.

18. Kruger-spoof

Lying.

19. Mafficking

Getting wild in the streets.

20. Meater

Coward.

21. Nanty Narking

A great fun.

22. Not up to Dick

Not well.

23. Orf chump

Having no appetite.

24. Podsnappery

A person who ignores any inconvenience or anything that is objectionable. It also refers to those with airs of “superior virtue and noble resignation.”

25. Powdering Hair

Getting drunk.

26. Sauce-box

A synonym for the mouth.

27. Skilamalink

Something that is secret, doubtful, or shady.

28. Smothering a Parrot

Drinking a glass of absinthe.

29. Suggestionize

To prompt or suggest something.

30. Take the Egg

To win.

31. Umble-cum-stumble

To refer that something has been thoroughly understood.

32. Whooperups

Noisy and bad singers.

