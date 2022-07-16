Winnie the Pooh: The heartbreaking real story behind the iconic glutton bear

Winnie the Pooh is inspired by a real-life teddy bear.

Winnie the Pooh is one of the cutest and most beloved bears in animation; however, in 2022, his personality will change from sweet to terrifying when the movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey gets released by the end of 2022.

What is the true story of Winnie the Pooh? First, we must take into account that the horror movie directed by Rhys Waterfield to be released this year, of which not much is known so far, seems to only take the yellow bear as a reference, as this is not the true story of the character.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

To clear up and clarify doubts about the Disney character, it is worth being aware of its origin, which is not cute and endearing as we know it, but neither is it a horror story as we’ll see this year.

The true story of Winnie Pooh

The story of Winnie Pooh is not as cute as you might think, but it was allegedly inspired by real-life events. Legend has it, that the story of the cuddly yellow bear obsessed with honey dates back to 1914 during the First World War. At that time, a veterinary soldier named Henry Coleburn crossed the Atlantic Ocean with a small bear that was the mascot of the Canadian troops for four months. Originally the little animal was called “Winnie Peg;” however, in the end, he was just called “Winnie.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

When the soldier was told that he had to go to fight in France, he realized that he could no longer take the bear with him, so he decided to take it to the London Zoo to be taken care of. At the zoo (where she stayed for more than 20 years), the bear became the main attraction and one of the place’s favorite, as it related very well with humans; the people of London saw her grow until it became an adult.

When Winnie was already older, a boy named Christopher Robin Milne appeared, with whom it created a striking connection. It is said that every time Winnie saw him, it started jumping to get his attention. According to some versions, from time to time, they let the boy into its cage to play.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Although it sounds strange to hear that they let a child enter a bear’s cage, according to the story the relationship between Christopher Robing and Winnie was so close that the boy named changed the name of his favorite teddy bear from Eduard to Winnie.

Who was Christopher Robin in real life?

Christopher Robin was none other than the son of British writer Alan Alexander Milne (creator of Winnie The Pooh) and Daphne Milne, who had always wanted a daughter. When the boy was born, things were not the best at home.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We preferred to have a girl named Rose Mary, but we hope to be just as happy with this gentleman,” the writer wrote to a friend, after the birth of Christopher, who said that for a while they even put dresses on him.

Christopher Robin belonged to a wealthy family; therefore, he was raised by nannies and only saw his parents at tea time and bedtime. It was this loneliness and distance from his parents that led him to create magical stories with the bear ‘Winnie’ from the zoo, which he passed on to his teddy bear of the same name.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The little boy created an imaginary world with his teddy bear, to which he also added other stuffed animals: He had a piglet (Piglet), a donkey (Igor), two kangaroos (Kanga and Roo), and a tiger (Tigger). This served as inspiration for his father, who captured his son’s imaginary and intimate stories with the stuffed animals in stories that were a great success.

As time went by, Christopher Robin became resentful toward his father for using his fantastic games to make them into tales mainly because people used to make fun of him during his adolescence. So, he grew up with a love-hate feeling toward the writer.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The trauma was so much for Christopher Robin that he not only ended up hating his dad for exposing him that way but also Winnie himself, to the point of refusing the profits from any of the books as an adult.

Christopher Robin’s forbidden love story

The relationship with his parents was never good, let alone when Christopher Robin followed his heart. For years, Alan Alexander and Daphne Milne, expected their son to marry a girl they always treated as the daughter they never had, but he fell deeply in love with another woman, a forbidden love: his cousin, Lesley Sélincourt.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Christopher Robin ended up marrying his own cousin, with whom he had a daughter named Clare, who was born with severe cerebral palsy, which led him to accept money from Winnie the Pooh books to give the best treatments to his firstborn.

Even when Christopher Robin had loved Winnie the Bear so much during his childhood, he ended up hating him until the day he died in 1996. This character that gave him happiness, love, and hope during his childhood also became his worst demon.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte