BAFTA 2023: Lista completa de nominados y dónde verlos

El domingo 19 de febrero se transmitirán en vivo desde Londres los premios BAFTA 2023 y te decimos todo lo que debes saber de la ceremonia.
Enero y febrero son los meses en los que los cinéfilos tienen más que listo un cafecito y su lista de predicciones de quiénes son los actores, actrices y películas que se llevarán un galardón en ceremonias importantes como los Golden Globes o los BAFTA 2023 que finalmente los llevarán al esperado Oscar.
Precisamente los British Academy Film Awards otorgados por la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión son los siguientes premios que nos tendrán los nervios de punta el próximo 19 de febrero, así que no debemos perder ningún detalle.
Lista de nominados
Mejor película
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Living
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor película extranjera
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Close
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- EO
- Holy Spider
- The Quiet Girl
- RRR
Mejor documental
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- A Bunch Of Amateurs
- Fire of Love
- The Ghost of Richard Harris
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
- Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues
- McEnroe
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Mejor película animada
- The Amazing Maurice
- The Bad Guys
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Lightyear
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Mejor guion original
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Decision To Leave
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- The Menu
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor guion adaptado
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Living
- The Quiet Girl
- She Said
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Whale
- Women Talking
- The Wonder
Mejor actriz
- Naomi Ackie en I Wanna Dance With Somebody
- Ana de Armas en Blonde
- Cate Blanchett en Tár
- Jessica Chastain en The Good Nurse
- Viola Davis en The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler en Till
- Lesley Manville en Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
- Emma Thompson en Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Williams en The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh en Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mejor actor
- Austin Butler en Elvis
- Tom Cruise en Top Gun: Maverick
- Harris Dickinson en Triangle of Sadness
- Brendan Fraser en The Whale
- Colin Farrell en The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kaluuya en Nope
- Felix Kammerer en All Quiet on the Western Front
- Daryl McCormack en Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal en Aftersun
- Bill Nighy en Living
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett en Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau en The Whale
- Kerry Condon en The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis en Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon en Triangle of Sadness
- Lashana Lynch en The Woman King
- Janelle Monáe en Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Carey Mulligan en She Said
- Emma Thompson en Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- Aimee Lou Wood en Living
Mejor actor de reparto
- Brendan Gleeson en The Banshees of Inisherin
- Tom Hanks en Elvis
- Woody Harrelson en Triangle of Sadness
- Barry Keoghan en The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt en Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan en Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne en The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch en All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward en Empire of Light
- Ben Whishaw en Women Talking
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Corsage
- Elvis
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Mejor edición
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Decision To Leave
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Moonage Daydream
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Blonde
- Elvis
- Emancipation
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- The Whale
Mejor canción original
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Batman
- Empire of Light
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Tár
- Women Talking
- The Wonder
Mejor diseño de producción
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Mejores efectos especiales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor sonido
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Tár
- Thirteen Lives
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor corto de animación británico
- Beware of Trains
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- Christopher at Sea
- Middle Watch
- Salvation Has No Name
- Your Mountain is Waiting
Mejor corto británico
- The Ballad Of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- A Fox in the Night
- An Irish Goodbye
- Little Berlin
- Love Languages
- Too Rough
- WanderLand
¿Dónde y a qué hora ver los BAFTA 2023?
Los BAFTA se transmitirán por el canal BBC iPlayer y en países de América Latina puedes verlos desde canales de YouTube y seguir noticias importantes a través de sus cuentas oficiales en Instagram, Twitter o Facebook.
La gala será transmitida en vivo y en directo desde Londres de las 19 a las 21 horas, tiempo local (GMT).
En Latinoamérica iniciará en los siguientes horarios:
- México: 1 PM
- Perú: 2 PM
- Ecuador: 2 PM
- Colombia: 2 PM
- Venezuela: 3 PM
- Bolivia: 3 PM
- Argentina: 4 PM
- Chile: 4 PM