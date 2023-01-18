PUBLICIDAD

CINE

BAFTA 2023: Lista completa de nominados y dónde verlos

Por:
Shantal Romero
 - 18 de enero de 2023

LO QUE TE INSPIRA

Cine

Documentales sobre desperdicio de comida que debes ver

Cultura Colectiva
Cine

BAFTA 2023: Lista completa de nominados y dónde verlos

Shantal Romero
Cine

Una cultura de fuego y otros detalles que ya sabemos de “Avatar 3”

Alejandro Vizzuett
Cine

Que siempre sí: Películas de Marvel estrenarán en China tras años de prohibición

Shantal Romero
Cine

Emma Stone será la protagonista de lo nuevo de Ari Aster

Alejandro Vizzuett
Cine

Filtran nuevo título provisional de Joker 2 y su relación con William Shakespeare

Kate Nateras
Cine

Alfonso Cuarón entrevista a Guillermo del Toro y regalan a sus fans un épico momento

Cine

¿Robert Pattinson otra vez de Batman? Súper sí y Matt Reeves lo confirmó

Cine

Los mejores documentales de Netflix

Gabriela Castillo
Cine

Mejores películas en Paramount según la crítica

Shantal Romero
PUBLICIDAD
PUBLICIDAD

El domingo 19 de febrero se transmitirán en vivo desde Londres los premios BAFTA 2023 y te decimos todo lo que debes saber de la ceremonia.

Enero y febrero son los meses en los que los cinéfilos tienen más que listo un cafecito y su lista de predicciones de quiénes son los actores, actrices y películas que se llevarán un galardón en ceremonias importantes como los Golden Globes o los BAFTA 2023 que finalmente los llevarán al esperado Oscar.

Precisamente los British Academy Film Awards otorgados por la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión son los siguientes premios que nos tendrán los nervios de punta el próximo 19 de febrero, así que no debemos perder ningún detalle.

PUBLICIDAD - SIGUE LEYENDO ABAJO

Lista de nominados

Mejor película

  • Aftersun
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Living
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness

Mejor película extranjera

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  • Close
  • Corsage
  • Decision To Leave
  • EO
  • Holy Spider
  • The Quiet Girl
  • RRR

Mejor documental

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • A Bunch Of Amateurs
  • Fire of Love
  • The Ghost of Richard Harris
  • Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
  • Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues
  • McEnroe
  • Moonage Daydream
  • Navalny

Mejor película animada

  • The Amazing Maurice
  • The Bad Guys
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Lightyear
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Mejor guion original

  • Aftersun
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Decision To Leave
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • The Menu
  • Tár
  • Triangle of Sadness

Mejor guion adaptado

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Living
  • The Quiet Girl
  • She Said
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • The Whale
  • Women Talking
  • The Wonder

Mejor actriz

  • Naomi Ackie en I Wanna Dance With Somebody
  • Ana de Armas en Blonde
  • Cate Blanchett en Tár
  • Jessica Chastain en The Good Nurse
  • Viola Davis en The Woman King
  • Danielle Deadwyler en Till
  • Lesley Manville en Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
  • Emma Thompson en Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Williams en The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh en Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor actor

  • Austin Butler en Elvis
  • Tom Cruise en Top Gun: Maverick
  • Harris Dickinson en Triangle of Sadness
  • Brendan Fraser en The Whale
  • Colin Farrell en The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daniel Kaluuya en Nope
  • Felix Kammerer en All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Daryl McCormack en Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Paul Mescal en Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy en Living

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Angela Bassett en Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau en The Whale
  • Kerry Condon en The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis en Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Dolly De Leon en Triangle of Sadness
  • Lashana Lynch en The Woman King
  • Janelle Monáe en Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Carey Mulligan en She Said
  • Emma Thompson en Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
  • Aimee Lou Wood en Living

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Brendan Gleeson en The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Tom Hanks en Elvis
  • Woody Harrelson en Triangle of Sadness
  • Barry Keoghan en The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt en Babylon
  • Ke Huy Quan en Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Eddie Redmayne en The Good Nurse
  • Albrecht Schuch en All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Micheal Ward en Empire of Light
  • Ben Whishaw en Women Talking

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Amsterdam
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Corsage
  • Elvis
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Mejor edición

  • Aftersun
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Decision To Leave
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Moonage Daydream
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Amsterdam
  • Babylon
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Blonde
  • Elvis
  • Emancipation
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
  • The Whale

Mejor canción original

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • The Batman
  • Empire of Light
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Tár
  • Women Talking
  • The Wonder

Mejor diseño de producción

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Mejores efectos especiales

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Jurassic World Dominion
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor sonido

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Tár
  • Thirteen Lives
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor corto de animación británico

  • Beware of Trains
  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  • Christopher at Sea
  • Middle Watch
  • Salvation Has No Name
  • Your Mountain is Waiting

Mejor corto británico

  • The Ballad Of Olive Morris
  • Bazigaga
  • Bus Girl
  • A Drifting Up
  • A Fox in the Night
  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Little Berlin
  • Love Languages
  • Too Rough
  • WanderLand

¿Dónde y a qué hora ver los BAFTA 2023?

Los BAFTA se transmitirán por el canal BBC iPlayer y en países de América Latina puedes verlos desde canales de YouTube y seguir noticias importantes a través de sus cuentas oficiales en Instagram, Twitter o Facebook.

La gala será transmitida en vivo y en directo desde Londres de las 19 a las 21 horas, tiempo local (GMT).

PUBLICIDAD - SIGUE LEYENDO ABAJO

En Latinoamérica iniciará en los siguientes horarios:

  • México: 1 PM
  • Perú: 2 PM
  • Ecuador: 2 PM
  • Colombia: 2 PM
  • Venezuela: 3 PM
  • Bolivia: 3 PM
  • Argentina: 4 PM
  • Chile: 4 PM
Podría interesarte
Etiquetas:cinepremios
PUBLICIDAD
PUBLICIDAD