Golden Globes 2023: La lista completa de nominados

Diego Luna, Guillermo del Toro y Diego Calva representarán a los mexicanos durante los Golden Globes 2023.
El regreso de los Golden Globes será en 2023 y lo mejor es que el orgullo mexicano estará presente, pues Diego Luna, Guillermo del Toro y Diego Calva están nominados dentro de las categorías a Mejor Interpretación de un Actor en una Serie de TV (Andor), Mejor película animada (Pinocchio) y Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Película Musical o Comedia (Babylon).
Te dejamos con la lista completa de nominados.
¿Cuándo son los Golden Globes 2023?
El 10 de enero se llevarán a cabo los Golden Globes 2023, los cuáles tendrán una transmisión en vivo a través del canal NBC y probablemente por TNT.
Lista completa de nominados
Mejor Interpretación de un Actor en una Miniserie, Serie de Antología, o Película para TV
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Mejor Interpretación de un Actor de Reparto en una Miniserie, Serie de Antología, o Película para TV
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Mejor Interpretación de un Actor en una Serie de TV - Musical o Comedia
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor Serie de TV - Musical o Comedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Mejor Interpretación de un Actor de Reparto en una Serie de TV - Musical, Comedia o Drama
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Mejor Interpretación de una Actriz de Reparto en una Miniserie, Serie de Antología, o Película para TV
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Mejor Interpretación de una Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de TV - Musical, Comedia o Drama
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Mejor Mini Serie de TV, Serie de Antología o Película para TV
Black Bird Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Mejor Película - Animada
Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Mejor Soundrtrack - Película
Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Mejor Guion - Película
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Mejor Serie de TV - Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Mejor Interpretación de una Actriz en una Serie de TV - Drama
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Mejor Interpretación de un Actor en una Serie de TV - Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Mejor Interpretación de una Actriz en una Serie de TV - Musical o Comedia
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor Interpretación de un Actor en una Serie de TV - Musical o Comedia
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor Interpretación de una Actriz en una Mini Serie, Serie de Antología o Película de TV
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Mejor Película - Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
TárTop Gun: Maverick
The Fabelmans
Mejor Interpretación de una Actriz en una Película - Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Mejor Interpretación de un Actor en una Película - Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Mejor Película - Musical o Comedia
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Película - Extranjera
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Mejor Director - Película
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Película - Musical o Comedia
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Película - Musical o Comedia
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Actuación de un Actor de Reparto en una Película
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Mejor Actuación de una Actriz de Reparto en una Película
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Mejor Canción Original - Película
“Carolina” by Taylor Swift, de Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro de Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro
”Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice de Top Gun: Maverick
”Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
”Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj de RRR
Podría interesarte