Golden Globes 2023: La lista completa de nominados

Diego Luna, Guillermo del Toro y Diego Calva representarán a los mexicanos durante los Golden Globes 2023.

El regreso de los Golden Globes será en 2023 y lo mejor es que el orgullo mexicano estará presente, pues Diego Luna, Guillermo del Toro y Diego Calva están nominados dentro de las categorías a Mejor Interpretación de un Actor en una Serie de TV (Andor), Mejor película animada (Pinocchio) y Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Película Musical o Comedia (Babylon).

Te dejamos con la lista completa de nominados.

¿Cuándo son los Golden Globes 2023?

El 10 de enero se llevarán a cabo los Golden Globes 2023, los cuáles tendrán una transmisión en vivo a través del canal NBC y probablemente por TNT.

Lista completa de nominados

Mejor Interpretación de un Actor en una Miniserie, Serie de Antología, o Película para TV

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Mejor Interpretación de un Actor de Reparto en una Miniserie, Serie de Antología, o Película para TV

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Mejor Interpretación de un Actor en una Serie de TV - Musical o Comedia

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor Serie de TV - Musical o Comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Mejor Interpretación de un Actor de Reparto en una Serie de TV - Musical, Comedia o Drama

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Mejor Interpretación de una Actriz de Reparto en una Miniserie, Serie de Antología, o Película para TV

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Mejor Interpretación de una Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de TV - Musical, Comedia o Drama

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Mejor Mini Serie de TV, Serie de Antología o Película para TV

Black Bird Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Mejor Película - Animada

Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Mejor Soundrtrack - Película

Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Mejor Guion - Película

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Mejor Serie de TV - Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Mejor Interpretación de una Actriz en una Serie de TV - Drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Mejor Interpretación de un Actor en una Serie de TV - Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Mejor Interpretación de una Actriz en una Serie de TV - Musical o Comedia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor Interpretación de un Actor en una Serie de TV - Musical o Comedia

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor Interpretación de una Actriz en una Mini Serie, Serie de Antología o Película de TV

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Mejor Película - Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

TárTop Gun: Maverick

The Fabelmans

Mejor Interpretación de una Actriz en una Película - Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Mejor Interpretación de un Actor en una Película - Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Mejor Película - Musical o Comedia

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Película - Extranjera

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Mejor Director - Película

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Película - Musical o Comedia

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Película - Musical o Comedia

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Actuación de un Actor de Reparto en una Película

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Mejor Actuación de una Actriz de Reparto en una Película

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Mejor Canción Original - Película

“Carolina” by Taylor Swift, de Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro de Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro

”Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice de Top Gun: Maverick

”Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

”Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj de RRR





