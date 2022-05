Stranger Things: Fecha de estreno del volumen 2 de la temporada 4

SIX Days until #StrangerThings4 returns!



Here’s how long each episode lasts:



EPISODE 1: 1hr 16min

EPISODE 2: 1hr 15min

EPISODE 3: 1hr 3min

EPISODE 4: 1hr 17 min

EPISODE 5: 1hr 14min

EPISODE 6: 1hr 13min

EPISODE 7: 1hr 38min

EPISODE 8: 1hr 25th

EPISODE 9: ~2hr 30min pic.twitter.com/zTIqrovuLk