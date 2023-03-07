The Female Illustrator That Fights Fatphobia One Powerful Image at a Time

Women with large bodies also deserve respect and freedom, and that is the slogan of the feminist fight of the Mexican illustrator Alexandra Verdugo. Get to meet her here.

A root that is rarely talked about in the feminist fight is the one that has to do with the defense of diverse bodies, and that is because in the same movement exists fatphobia.

For the Mexican illustrator and activist Alexandra Verdugo, it is essential to point out that women with large bodies deserve the same value, respect and rights as any other woman.

The creative shares illustrations on her social media that make this face of the struggle visible, and give a voice to many women who, like her, have suffered discrimination not only for being women, but also for not having a slender body.

This is a small recount of her history and her fight.

How Did You Discover That You Are a Feminist and How Has Your Fight Evolved Since Then?

When I turned 18 I discovered the word “feminism”, and I did realize from various experiences in my life the difference in the treatment of men and women. I discovered a feminism blog and there I began to read about it, and it blew my mind: that all those things had a name, that you could fight and that all is part of a system and an oppression that exists.

How Have You Evolved in Your Feminist Struggle?

Little by little I was deconstructing many racist, ableist, and even fatphobic ideas that I had, and it was thanks to meeting other activists, who not only spoke of a macho struggle or a sexist struggle, but also spoke of other experiences, systems, and violence that It was also exercised towards women.

I grew up and realized that there was not only one type of violence, but that there were many more of which we are also victims.

From when I turned 18, I called myself a feminist; at 25, I started to look for more (social media) accounts of other types of women of color, disabled, but it wasn’t until I was 30 that I felt that I really changed my attitudes when I found out what fatphobia was, and that a lot of the violence that I experienced was because of this, which is another system of oppression.

All my life I blamed myself for certain things, and that “chip” changed when I discovered fatphobia. I had never read anything that made me think that the guilt I felt about my appearance did not have to exist, until in my 30s I read an activist who said that being fat was okay and that there was a system behind everything that made you feel that it is wrong.

It was at that moment that I completely changed the game to the feminism that I feel I currently carry, which is critical even to feminism itself, because there is a lot of violence within (the system) that women do not look at.

I feel that in feminism we must include everyone: disabled, racialized, fat, trans, and that if I had not read or approached more activists, I would never have analyzed it, and I would have gone on with my life feeling guilty.

Why Do You Think That the Fatphobic Fight Should Not Only Matter to People of Different Bodies but to Everyone in General?

Because it is a system that affects us all. Yes, we fat people are affected much more, because we suffer discrimination, but in the end this system profits from our insecurities.

It makes you feel so bad about your appearance, and that’s why there are so many things on sale for diets, but in the end it’s already proven that diets don’t work. But there’s so much money involved that people spend on those things, and that’s what the system wants.

And in the end we come here (to the planet) to seek freedom, to experiment, and our bodies should not be an impediment to that, and I feel that we should all turn to see the fight against fatphobia because even if we are thin or fat, it affects us all on different levels.

What Has Been the Impact of Including These Diverse Bodies in Your Art Since, at First, Your Illustrations Did Not Show Them?

At the beginning I wanted to make an account (on social media) full of illustrations, and little by little I started publishing things, but I had never drawn a fat body.

I feel that many times, in art and illustration, we fall into the same thing of wanting to draw something aesthetic, and we believe that aesthetic is synonymous with thin. I was one of those people, but when I discovered what fatphobia was, I said to myself: “No, I have to start changing this, and I have to start drawing fat bodies, because if it’s not shown, it doesn’t exist.”

And that is a part of my fight and my rebellion against the system, the fact of drawing fat bodies, because, at least in my work, there is no going back on the type of bodies I draw, and a curious thing about all this is that when you look for references, there are almost no fat body illustration ones.

I practically started taking pictures of me to see what my belly and legs looked like, because it is very different (to draw those parts of the body) to how you see them in the illustrations you take to learn to draw.

On a Personal Level, How Do You Feel That Your Work Has Evolved and Given New Meaning to You?

The first post I made on my account that talked about fatphobia and my own story, I uploaded with fear because my profile, at that time, was a bit personal, since I only had acquaintances and friends, but from then on there was a lot of welcoming and positive responses, and I was no longer afraid to express many things that I wanted to talk about.

With that good reception of that post, from a series called “I am a fat woman”, I began to read comments from other people who went through the same things as me, and it was an impressive discovery.

I thought that most of the stories that I had published had only happened to me, or that I was exaggerating them, but I never talked about them with anyone else. I kept to myself many things until I started using my account to talk about them, and seeing that more people had gone through it, or had feelings similar to mine, it all became a healing process for me.

And that account has helped me in many personal aspects: in my insecurity and even in getting to meet more fat friends, activists or more people with the same ideas as mine, and all of that has led me to now be proud of who I am; all of that led me to, finally, feel like myself.

What Impact Have You Noticed on the People You Have Reached Through Your Account? Do You Feel That You Have Helped Them Change Something in Their Lives?

It has been somewhat bittersweet for me, because sometimes people come to me with sad stories, but talking to people in general has given me comfort, or what we call “fatororiety”: the fact of saying “I’m here with you, I know what you feel.”

On the other hand, I have also received messages that make me feel very good, because some people have told me: “Since I started following you, you make me feel good; you are my safe place; I feel very identified with what you post, I know I’m not alone”.

Once I even got a message saying that because of my posts, that person had been able to see himself/herself in the mirror again.

And I feel very proud that my work is part of a change, perhaps not a radical one but a spark that says to some people: “You’re not bad.” It feels very good.

What’s Next for You in Terms of Your Struggle and Your Art?

It’s something I get to discover day by day. I want to reach many more people and continue insisting on this fight, because there is still a long way to go. I would like to do more things, but they haven’t arrived yet.

And I would like them to come to me one day, for example: one of my dreams is to create a book for fat girls, or one that deals with a fat girl, but that is not a sad story, but rather a book that 10-year-old Alexandra would have liked to read.

And if You Could Say Something to That 10-Year-Old Alexandra From Your Current Perspective, What Message Would You Send to Her?

I would tell her that, for many years, she will hate herself, but that there will come a point where she will be happy with who she is.

More About Alexandra

You can follow the work of the illustrator through her social media accounts; you can find her on Facebook and Instagram as @alexaandrave.

In her profiles, the illustrator shares from time to time some downloadable materials that you can obtain for free, such as the posters she has prepared for Women’s History Month in Mexico, in which she makes visible the importance of going against fatphobia in the feminist struggle.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

