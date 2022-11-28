Aesthetic plants and how to take care of them: The perfect guide for a place with personality

These plants will surely make any spot way more aesthetic!

Home decor can be intimidating and quite expensive, especially if you want to turn any room into a nice, trendy, and aesthetic spot. Not only that, the real challenge when decorating a room is adding some of your unique personality into the design, and buying furniture, wallpapers, or decorative elements can cost a great amount of money.

One great thing to level up your interior design game without spending all your savings on is making plants the protagonist of your place. Plants won’t only bring life and many health benefits, but some species have alluring features that can add personality and style to your place. Now, if you’re wondering what plant best matches your own vibe, worry not! Here’s a list of really aesthetic plants and how to take care of them.

Anthurium Flavolineatum

[Photo: @gennasplants]

With its elongated bright green leaves, the Anthurium Flavolineatum is a very rare, yet stunning plant. These beauties thrive indoors and like a bright light, though not direct. Being a tropical forest plant, you have to make sure its soil is slightly damp at all times (not wet or soggy, only slightly damp). The best way to do so, so you don’t have to be checking on the soil all the time, is to get a humidifier or to place some wet pebbles on top to create the effect.

Ficus Elastica Ruby

[Photo: @plantmaine]

These lovely plants also love bright indirect light. This is actually key to keeping its bright and beautiful colors, especially the non-green parts. As for its watering needs, this is a low-maintenance plant. Its soul must be lightly moist at all times, but one of the biggest mistakes with this species is overwatering it in an attempt to achieve this perfect moist consistency. A weekly watering will suffice as long as you make sure it’s not wet. You’ll also want to rotate it often so it grows evenly!

Peacock Calathea

[Photo: @a.gardengal]

The key to keeping this gorgeous indoor plant happy is humidity. A humidifier would be great to keep it alive and healthy, but there are other methods you can implement if you don’t want to spend on one. For instance, placing some bowls of water around the Calathea or a tray of wet pebbles will make the trick. You can also mist the soil and its leaves frequently.

Monstera Lemon-lime

[Photo: @sulthan.plants]

The big size and shape of monsteras make them a favorite among those who want to make an impact on their plant decoration. Also, these are some of the easiest plants to take care of. Monsteras thrive in warm and humid environments, so avoid direct sunlight and water them every one to two weeks, and you’ll have a happy and big plant.

Monstera Delisioca ‘Albo-Variegata’

[Photo: @iamtheplantilicious]

This lovely monstera might seem unique and quite high-maintenance, but like any monstera, it’s quite easy to take care of. Just follow the tips above, and make sure that it’s not placed directly where the sunlight hits to keep its unique white leaves intact.

Philodendron White Wizard

[Photo: @gennasplants]

This white and green wonder is also perfect for those who don’t have much time to take care of their plants. You just need to find the perfect spot to place it where it can receive about 6 hours of bright indirect light. This is key to preventing the white bits of the plant from turning green. Also, this lovely plant will actually let you know when to water it; you can only do so when the soil is completely dry.

Philodendron Pink Princess

[Photo: @unplantparenthood]

Like the White Wizard, the Pink Princess also needs about 6 hours of indirect bright light to maintain its pink hues. Direct exposure can make the leaves turn very pale pink. Also, it only needs watering once the soil is fully dried. For both Philodendrons, it’s best if you water them with rain or distilled water mainly because tap water has salts and minerals that can oxidate your plant.

Snow Queen Pothos

[Photo: @iamtheplantilicious]

As you might’ve learned already, these unique plants with color variations need only bright indirect light to keep their beautiful colors. The Snow Queen Pothos is no exception. As for watering instructions, this plant is quite tolerant to some drought so you’ll only need to water it when the soil is completely dry. Being a tropical plant, you might also want to keep some humidity in the room so it grows healthy.

Colorful Succulents

[Photo: @succsatsunset]

Most colorful succulents aren’t a special variety of succulents but stressed regular succulents. This is because they’re often exposed to different types of light so their leaves display these gorgeous colors. If you get one and keep it in indoors where there’s not enough light, it will likely turn green within the next months. So, if you want to keep their gorgeous bright colors, you’ll need to find a spot where it receives some hours of bright direct light. As with many succulents, you might want to keep them a bit thirsty for a couple of weeks. Overwatering is one of the biggest mistakes when it comes to succulents.

Tillandsia Caput Medusae

[Photo: @gennasplants]

The Tillandsia Caput Medusae is a unique and quite friendly plant for those looking for something low-maintenance. It does thrive in ventilated places with air circulation and indirect sunlight. As for watering, these require humidity but not too much water, so misting them 2 to three times a week will be enough for them to grow nicely. One great way to know when it’s time to give them some water is when their leaves start curling very tight.

