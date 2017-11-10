Green And Sustainable Ideas To Revamp Your Apartment

There are many ways you can revamp your apartment in a sustainable, low-cost, and eco-friendly way.

I’m assuming you’re here because you’ve been toying with the idea of decorating your apartment. If that’s the case, it’s very likely that like me, you’ve been looking for fashionable ideas on the Internet to make it look comfortable and stylish. There are so many options out there that sometimes it’s difficult to choose a particular style, or sometimes they look so hip that they discourage you because you assume that making your pad look like one of these gorgeous photos will take a lot of time, effort, and more importantly, money.

I strongly believe that the space you create for yourself must always reflect something of your personality and that it must talk to you on a more emotional level. But at the same time, especially now that the problem with the environment has become way more evident, it’s crucial to consider how our everyday attitudes are affecting the real issue. Somehow there’s a common belief that living a sustainable and eco-friendly life isn’t as glamorous or cheap as we would like it to be, but I've selected some ideas you can incorporate into your house decor that will definitely reduce your impact on the planet. More importantly, these options are really inexpensive and visually appealing, so you can revamp your pad as you wish.

Buy everything from second-hand stores

It’s quite common to think that redecorating necessarily means buying new stuff, furniture, curtains, electronics, or decorations. That couldn’t be more wrong. To start with, you need to set your mind to a cohesive design style, even if it’s as luxurious as those Pinterest photos you saved months ago. Once you know how you want it to look, you can devote a couple of days to furniture hunting. Check out second-hand stores. Believe it or not, there’s a huge possibility that you’ll find something matching your idea. This will not only help you save some money, but you’ll actually be giving these items a new life rather than purchasing a new object that will eventually also be thrown out. I know, this doesn’t have an immediate impact, but if we all start doing so, we’ll prevent these used objects to be treated as trash and polluting, and companies will see that people are changing their minds on consumerism.

Replace your bulbs

This is a quite simple thing to do, and it actually makes a huge difference. Nowadays there are so many options you can go for instead of regular bulbs. There are even some energy-saving bulbs that look exactly like vintage ones, so you can play with their design. For instance, you can replace your current ones with compact fluorescent bulbs (commonly known as CFLs). These are the classic white screw-shaped ones, and they save a lot of energy compared with the regular ones, so you’ll be spending way less on your electricity bill. There are many ways for you to build a stylish lamp, so it matches your design. Now, remember to unplug all the devices you’re not using, because they consume energy even in that state. When you’re decorating, you can consider something that allows you to reach the plug easily.

Make a kitchen-garden

There’s nothing more sustainable (well, at least in our everyday life) than growing and consuming our own crops. This is actually quite easy to make, they look so good in the kitchen, and they’ll make you save some money. You can have them in jars, pots, boxes, or basically any container. Just with a bit of patience and care, you’ll be able to have vegetables anytime you want. So, it’s a win-win.

Get some plants

With that in mind, another great idea to make your place more sustainable and nicely decorated is by getting plants. This means you’ll be acquiring a responsibility, as you must take care of them. If you’re not a very patient or dedicated person, instead look for plants that don’t require too much care, like cacti, for example. Plants, as you know, help you filter the air of the environment, so having them in your house will not only give a nice scent to your place and enrich the decorations, but they will also help you breathe fresh air.

Reuse objects to decorate

Following the idea of not buying new stuff, if you feel that you no longer like your furniture or objects, instead of throwing them away, think about transforming them into new furniture. You can create a nice stool with tires and fabric, or even a nightstand with suitcases. Here, the sky is the limit. Just think beyond the common usage we give to things. If you’re not that creative, there are literally tons of ideas on the Internet you can copy or get inspired by. These will look quite artsy, and you won’t be spending that much on new stuff.

Use soy candles instead of chemical fresheners

One of our common practices at home is using chemicals for basically everything. We use fresheners to make our rooms smell better, or chlorine to clean some surfaces, etc. The thing is that sometimes they’re not that necessary and end up making more harm than help. There are many options you can use instead of these to clean your house like vinegar, baking soda, and even lemon. Now, for fresheners, you can opt for incense, flower potpourris, and my favorite option, candles. If you want to go 100% eco-friendly, I recommend getting soy candles that actually last more than regular ones and don’t use any chemicals in their creation.

Save your mason jars

Finally, mason jars. They’re basically everywhere and there are tons of ways to turn them into new decorative items and storage. More importantly, if you start storing things in these glass containers, you’ll soon start noticing you’ll be producing less garbage. There are many cases on the Internet of people who, instead of using plastic, started reusing these, and in a matter of years, they barely produce any garbage.

