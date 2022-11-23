Japandi Design: A guide to getting this minimalist trend right

If you want to get started in the world of minimalism and are looking to decorate your home with this style, you are going to love the Japandi Design.

We have to accept it, since Marie Kondo came into our lives back in 2019, things haven’t been the same. Kondo introduced us to the importance of adopting a minimalist philosophy daily. With it, many of us questioned the way we wanted to decorate our home because we perfectly captured the message of “less is more.” Not only that, many embraced the not-so-crazy theory that the energy that is generated inside a house has a lot to do with the objects, furniture, and things we have inside it.

But who really adopts this lifestyle? Probably few, since it is believed that a minimalist decoration not only requires an aesthetic eye with the ability to discover beauty in simplicity, but also a good investment of money, and of course, having the courage to throw away or give away everything we no longer want or need so as not to have it piled up in a corner.

The good news is that as all this became fashionable, there are already decorative styles that are here to stay because they are quite beautiful and very aesthetic. That is the case with the stunning Japandi design style.

What is the Japandi Design Style?

Japandi style is an interior design trend that started 150 years ago. It merges iconic minimalist styles in decoration from Denmark and Japan. That is, the Scandinavian practicality linked to the minimalism aesthetic. In other words, this style is functional, practical, relaxing, aesthetic, beautiful, and warm to make you feel peaceful at home with a few touches of wabi-sabi.

What is Wabi-sabi?

Wabi means “the elegant beauty of humble simplicity,” and Sabi means “the passage of time and subsequent decay.” It is a term that originated in Taoism in China and was later transmitted to Zen Buddhism, which finds beauty in nature and the organic.

How was the Japandi Design Style Born?

One of the main characteristics of the Japandi design style is to have furniture and objects inspired by nature. Therefore its materials are largely made of wood carved by craftsmen (the style was born when several Danish architects, artists, and designers traveled to Japan to look for ideas). Thus, the creation and processes of artisanal furniture were highly valued.

How to Decorate a Room with the Japandi Design Style?

The first thing you should do is to keep your space very clean and illuminated; it also should be perfectly ventilated.

Choose neutral colors such as white, black, gray, brown, or beige. You can add subtle touches of color such as a range of blues or greens; however, you should not saturate it and give priority to simplicity.

Decorate the corners with objects made of wooden materials or natural colors. You can use chairs made of natural fibers, and fabrics such as linen, ceramic ornaments, stone, or bamboo.

Do you love plants? This style says yes to the natural, just remember not to saturate your room as if it were a jungle, and just give it a light touch with a couple of plants.

Do not forget to give it your touch!

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

