19 Creative Pet Inspired Tattoos To Remember Your Best Friend

Whether you call them pets, best friends, or family members, immortalizing their image on your body is a tribute to their loyal friendship.

Last year, I lost one of my best friends. His name was Rash, and he was a 7-year-old Neapolitan Mastiff. His life was pretty simple: eat, sleep, play, and wait for me to get home at the end of the day. He looked like a wild beast, but he had the heart of a puppy. Rash harmed no one, and I made sure no one harmed him, but even though I tried to everything to keep him safe, I couldn’t save him from cancer.





Losing a pet is very difficult, I know that, but honoring our pals (or as I like to call them: “pawls”) is a way to remember them and keep them alive in our hearts forever. There are many ways to pay tribute to our pawls. After losing my doggo, I wanted to carry something with me that would symbolize my love for him. And although I haven’t completed this task yet, I already know I wish to immortalize my dog's essence with ink on my skin. If, like me, you want to carry a meaningful symbol of your pet as a reminder of your eternal friendship, these tattoos are the best way to do it.

Images by: @chenjie.newtattoo





One of the best ideas I found was the one where they capture the joy of a pet’s face in a design. I wish I never forget that face of excitement and pure energy my doggo had every time I got home from work. When it came to invading my personal space and welcoming me, he definitely knew how to express himself. I believe that for this type of artwork, you’ll need to find a tattoo artist with a lot of experience and talent. You should probably have to take one or two pictures of your pet with you to make sure their personality is well portrayed.

Images by: @debrartist





A common misconception about pet tattoos is that they have to have passed away in other for you to tattoo them onto your body, but that's not true at all. If you really love your pet, want to get a tattoo done, and you are lucky enough to still have them with you, I wouldn't wait to get one.

Image by: @pablo_ortiz_tattoo





There are many ways to capture a pet’s essence on ink, and color is a great option. Black and gray tattoos come out great when drawn well, but adding color to your pet’s portrait will make it stand out more. The few samples shown here show how you can even add flowers and splashes of paint to complement the overall look. My doggo, for example, would have splashes of yellow and blue plaint in the background to express his sleepy and kind personality.

Images by: @debrartist





When it comes to placement, I would say go for an area of the body you see easily every day. Getting one on your back or shoulders might seem like a good idea, but you’ll need a mirror to see you pawl’s face everyday. Also, I love small tats on the arms and hips, but large designs also look like very nice. You don't even have to go for the photograph illustrations; something as simple as a silhouette or outline shape of your pet with their name on it says a lot about your design.

Images by @tattooist_banul





Overall, there are no restrictions or guidelines when it comes to honoring our loyal friends. They spent their life making us laugh when we were sad and helping us through tough times. Although looking at them on your skin might make you feel nostalgic, they wouldn't like that, so instead, let their image remind you of all the happy moments you shared together. Pets are loyal companions that give a lot and expect nothing from you, only a kind gesture, a rub on the belly, and sometimes a treat here and there. Getting their cute, silly, or moody expressions as a tattoo is not only a great tribute to them but a way for us to say good bye.

