A symbol of resistance: The meaning behind the semicolon tattoo

This subtle and cute tattoo hides a deep meaning that not many people know about.

For some people getting a tattoo is simply a fun activity with which they seek to capture on their skin any image they like or that catches their attention, and for others, it is a magical ritual with a deep meaning because the design they chose hides an emotional story.

Take Medusa tattoos, for example, for some people they represent power and strength after experiencing some kind of traumatic event, and the semicolon tattoo is considered a symbol of fighting and resistance. It is not a simple trendy drawing that looks very aesthetic, but it is the representation of an important episode in life separated into two parts. We tell you about it.

What the semicolon tattoo means

In several viral videos on TikTok, some users have explained what it means to get a semicolon tattoo, and as well as its spelling connotation defines that it is the continuation of an idea without leaving the subject; that is, that separates one thing from the other that in the end do have a strong relationship with each other.

In a metaphorical sense, the semicolon tattoo represents overcoming a sad episode: “it is a symbol of hope in difficult times and generates awareness around suicide. It also vindicates overcoming periods of depression and anxiety,” reads a Tiktok video.

The tattoo, mostly worn by those who have thought about taking their own lives, is a reminder that there is a way out, as it symbolizes the continuation of chapters filled with hope and strength.

Origin of the semicolon tattoo

Amy Bleuel, who passed away at 31 in 2017 in Wisconsin, United States, was the person who founded the semicolon tattoo movement, which fights depression and other psychological illnesses. Her legacy and message of struggle began after living through a sad episode after her father made the decision to take his own life and was given the name Project Semicolon, which is a mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for people around the world.

According to the official website, they are dedicated to developing, disseminating, and supporting the implementation of suicide prevention efforts in communities around the world, as well as engaging people with lived experience to inform and improve future prevention strategies.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

