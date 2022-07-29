ADVERTISING

The Line: Saudi Arabia’s city of the future with no cars and totally sustainable

Ecoo sfera
 - July 29, 2022

The Line: Saudi Arabia’s city of the future with no cars and totally sustainable

Ecoo sfera
This futuristic city is design to be totally sustainable through the elimination of cars and everything located at a walking-distance.

In an ever-changing world, we need to create cities that adapt to our new living conditions. Cities that can protect us from heat and climate change and use resources efficiently and sustainably to take care of our nature. The Line emerges as one of many solutions to what the cities of the future will look like.

On July 25, 2022 Mohammed bin Salman, the prince of Saudi Arabia announced the design of this futuristic city that will have no roads, no cars, and will be powered entirely by renewable energy. The settlement located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, bordering the Red Sea, will have an area of 34 square kilometers and a capacity to accommodate 9 million citizens.

The Line will be 170 km long and only 200 m wide and 500 m high. Despite the long distance, it will have a high-speed train to take you from one end of the city to the other in 20 minutes.

Structure of The Line

The city will have the concept of Zero Gravity Urbanism, meaning that there will be vertical constructions that will allow faster access to gardens, schools, homes, and workplaces, among other places and services. On the outside, the walls of the city will be covered by a mirror facade.

Access to nature and renewable energy

The city will have open spaces with access to nature so that all its inhabitants are only a short walk away from connecting with nature. Moreover, there will be no carbon emissions because all energy will be supplied by renewable sources, and thanks to the implementation of green spaces in the city’s design, citizens will enjoy clean air.

The Line is designed so that its inhabitants will have access to all services within a 5-minute walking distance. This will reduce the time lost in traffic in modern cities while reducing the costs of owning a car. This will give its inhabitants greater economic freedom and the ability to have more free time.

The design of The Line even contemplates maintaining an optimal climate throughout the year and is expected to generate around 380,000 jobs by 2030.

Would you dare to live in such a city?

Story originally published in Ecoosfera

