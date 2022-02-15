Visiting art galleries and design exhibitions are some of the best hobbies for a lot of people. Walking through the place, spending time with others, learning about the topic, and even get inspired for your own creations are some of the most pleasant activities you can get from these types of events that once you start, you’ll only want to continue exploring. So if all of this somehow sounds like fun to you, then you’ve come to the right place in order to know which are the most popular international Art & Design fairs you should surely keep an eye on to visit whenever the time comes.

These fairs are, as well, a great opportunity to approach artists, to find new talent and just to feast your eyes inside the world of art.

Design Week Dubai

For a whole week, the attendees will have access to free exhibitions, pop-ups, activities, workshops, and talks with which they get the possibility of discovering original, high quality and innovative pieces that show off all the talent of different creators as well as students from many universities across the Middle East

NYCxDESIGN Festival

A non-profit festival that reunites national and international visitors together to appreciate all the diversity of designers, businesses, and institutions that intend to gather innovation, creativity, sustainability, inclusivity, and culture in each one of their pieces. This year’s festival will take place on May 10th – 20th, 2022, and will include immersive design experiences for all the people to enjoy and take advantage of.

ZONAMACO – Mexico City

This is the largest art fair in Latin America that introduces thousands of people to emerging national and international creators on interior design, fashion, art, photo, and even antiques. The whole fair is. Divided into three sections – Design, Art, and Photography, each one with an amazing selection of pieces that will make you want to buy everything

Paris Art + Design

The first design fair in the world continues to be one of the most anticipated events internationally and this year, it comes back with its 23rd edition on April 5th – 10th, 2022. Again, this one also gathers collections on historical, modern, and contemporary design in a way that keeps changing each year and remains exciting for everyone who visits.

Art Basel – Hong Kong / Miami / Basel

One of the biggest and most popular art fairs in the world that promotes new creations of film, art, and photography all in one place. In 2022, they are coming up strong with their three main shows in Hong Kong (May 27th – 29th), Basel (June 17th – 19th), and Miami (December 1st – 3rd), where they look forward to portray not only the culture of the place but also all the talent that exists worldwide on various artistic matters

Frieze Art Fair

Frieze is a company that besides its presence in media and events, hosts international art fairs in London and the US where visitors are invited to take a closer look at contemporary and cultural art. By just following Frieze’s art fairs in London (usually held every October), Los Ángeles (usually held in February), and New York (usually held in May), you’ll get such a complete experience within the world of art that you’ll thoroughly enjoy and want more of.