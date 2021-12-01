This year, the Fashion Awards took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The awards were hosted by Bill Porter and streamed through the official Fashion Awards’ TikTok account. The Fashion Awards aim to honor and recognize the change and inspiration that attendants and brands have had over the fashion industry regarding certain topics like environment, society, and creativity.

It was a massive event with amazing designs walking down the red carpet. From classic dresses to floral patterns and neon colors; these celebrities and fashion representatives took the spotlight and made us remember why we love fashion so much.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The Ambassador for Positive Change arrived in a bold floral Richard Quinn design (fitted jumpsuit and long, voluminous coat) with Bulgari jewelry accompanied by her husband, who wore a black and red Maison Margiela ensamble.

Billy Porter

The Fashion Awards host, Billy Porter, shone in a sparkling black and silver Richard Quin design, black platform boots, and Boucheron jewelry.

Gabrielle Union

Union wore a neon green dress from the Valentino Haute Couture fall/winter 2021 runway.

Tom Daley

The Olympic medallist arrived in a sober navy blue Christian Dior suit with a black turtleneck underneath.

Winnie Harlow

Top model Winnie Harlow rocked a Moncler three-piece monochromatic set with puffy sleeves, a long skirt, a strapless top, and Bulgari jewelry.

Eiza González

Our Mexican goddess stole our breath in a Paco Rabanne jumpsuit with a Bulgari silver necklace.

Elsa Hosk

Hosk surprised us with a Richard Quinn long floral dress with a pop of red in her heels and gala gloves.

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan

The Beckham heir arrived in a YSL military-inspired black suit accompanied by his girlfriend, Mia Regan, wearing Messika jewelry.

Photos via Instagram @britishfashioncouncil @priyankachropra @gabunion @tomdaley @winnieharlow @eizagonzalez @hoskelsa @romeobeckham