First Images of Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder in ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Have Fans Ecstatic

The first images of Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice 2 were leaked, and there is no doubt that they were the right ones for this movie. Both actresses have worked before with Tim Burton, director of the first installment and also of the second one that will be released on September 6, 2024. Jenna in the Wednesday series and Winona in the OG Beetlejuice.

There are no plot details yet, but we do know that filming is taking place in Hertfordshire, England.

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder’s Photos from Beetlejuice 2

The leaked photos of the leading ladies are amazing. We can see Jenna Ortega wearing a white wedding dress with pink and lilac details, plus boots in the same tones. While Winona Ryder, dressed all in black, had the same bangs she had as a young girl when she played Lydia Deetz.

In this new story, Jenna will play the daughter of Lydia Deetz, who will again be played by Winona Ryder.

The Cast of Beetlejuice 2

One thing we loved about this film is that it will feature many of the original cast. In addition to Ryder, there will be Michael Keaton, who will once again be seen as the funny and terrifying ghost. Catherine O’Hara’s name also stands out on the list.

The celebrities joining the story for the first time are Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Belluci, and Willem Dafoe. Actor Michael Keaton revealed in an interview for ‘Empire’ that “it’s a lot of fun to do Beetlejuice. It’s incredible. We’re doing it exactly the way we did the first movie. Tim and I had been talking about it for years and we never told anybody. We said many times that we were going to do it. We both agreed that if it happened we should make it as close as possible to how we did it the first time.”

This story was written in Spanish by Nayeli Párraga in Cultura Colectiva

Read more: