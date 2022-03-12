Ben Affleck made a cameo on JLo’s latest video, and fans are living!

It seems that since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got back together they won’t separate for a minute. The happy couple, have been seen enjoying themselves traveling the world, at red carpets, social media, and now in JLo’s latest music video.

‘Marry Me’ is part of the soundtrack of JLo’s latest film with the same name, which premiered last month. The movie stars Lopez alongside Owen Wilson and Latino urban sensation Maluma. The song, by the way, is a lovely ballad sung by JLo and Maluma, and although the video shows some behind scenes of the composition of the songs, fans couldn’t help notice the subtle (very subtle) appearance of Ben Affleck.

In a few seconds, we can see Bennifer cuddling on the bed while Affleck is doing something that makes her laugh. The moment, though brief, is really cute and shows that the couple is actually quite happy to be together. After a very public relationship, Jennifer and Ben got engaged in 2002, quite shortly after they started dating. However, they decided to call off the wedding in early 2004. It would take them almost two decades to reconnect and now, both of them being more mature and having experienced so many, things seem to be working perfectly for them

This isn’t the first time Affleck appears in a JLo music video, it first happened in the iconic song “Jenny from the Block” in 2009. Apparently, Affleck was always very supportive of Jennifer’s career, and he continues demonstrating that. According to JLo, for Valentine’s Day, the actor decided to take another of the songs from the movie, “On My Way,” and create a unique video with romantic footage of their relationship throughout the years. Naturally, it includes some cute photos of the couple back in the 2000s.

We hope this time they can make things work as they always intended to. For the moment, it seems that both of them are quite happy and enjoying every single moment of it. Jennifer stated in her newsletter, that after seeing the heartfelt video Affleck made: “watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever. This seriously melted my heart.”

Here’s the freshly new video of “Marry Me.” Can you spot Ben Affleck?