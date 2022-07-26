A jacket worn by Buzz Aldrin on his trip to the Moon was sold for over 2.7 million dollars

The jacket was supposedly worn by Buzz Aldrin under his astronaut suit when he walked over the Moon.

The jacket that astronaut Buzz Aldrin wore on man’s first trip to the Moon was sold Tuesday at a record price of $2.77 million at an auction organized by Sotheby’s.

Sotheby’s has not given details of the buyer of this unique piece, the most emblematic of 69 objects from Aldrin’s own collection, which was part of that historic Apollo 11 mission to the Moon or Gemini 12, the ship where Aldrin gave his first spacewalks, as well as medals and decorations obtained by the astronaut throughout his life.

The jacket, which Aldrin was supposedly wearing under his bulky astronaut suit when he took that famous walk with Neil Armstrong, had been appraised at between 1 and 2 million dollars, far exceeding the best expectations.

It was the most eye-catching item in the auction: white in color and made with Teflon technology, the jacket bears the American flag on the left sleeve and a NASA logo and an Apollo 11 logo on the front pockets; it also bears the identification “E.Aldrin”, for Edwin, the astronaut’s first name.

The second highest-paid item at today’s auction - $819,000, eight times the estimated price - was the flight chart summary from that Apollo 11 mission, followed by a booklet called “system checkout system” from the same mission, which fetched $567,000.

Several manuals with instructions from that mission - dictionaries, conversation charts, or Aldrin’s own handwritten notes - also exceeded $200,000 each, as did a fire extinguisher specifically designed to operate on the Moon, which paid $327,600.

But the most original object in the collection, a felt-tip pen that Aldrin applied in place of a broken lever and which worked the miracle of getting the space capsule off the Moon, remained without a buyer.

