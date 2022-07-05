Anne Hathaway reveals her favorite ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ look

This film marked her career but also her personal style 16 years ago.

Anne Hathaway gave life to Andy Sach in The Devil Wears Prada, a film in which she shared the leading role with Meryl Streep, the feared yet iconic Miranda Priestly.

Incredibly, that film that marked a watershed in the fashion world turned 16 years old, and therefore, Anne Hathaway celebrated it on Instagram with an important message about how significant the film was in her professional life but also in terms of her personality.

She wrote: “My favorite outfit as revealed to @michaelkors in @interviewmag!,” referring to the first photo with which he started the gallery on the anniversary celebration of The Devil Wears Prada.

She continued, acknowledging the work of fashion stylist Patricia Field: “Happy Anniversary to #TheDevilWearsPrada, with special love to the amazing @patriciafield! She put us in the most incredible, iconic and joyful costumes which somehow keep serving 16 years later. That’s magic.”

She also emphasized the recent abortion ban in the United States: “Looking back on photos of this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many—mine included—I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this movie built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have choice over their own reproductive health. See you in the fight xx”

Anne’s Favorite Look in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Anne mentioned in a recent interview that was made by designer Michael Kors for Interview magazine, which was the one she wore for the party of the fictional designer, James Holt.

The actress said: “I love what I wore to James Holt’s party, that velvet Chanel coat that went down to my knees, and then the miniskirt and the tights and the baggy boots”.

That styling was complemented with various gold-toned necklaces, which completed the total black look. Corroborating that as it was believed for many years, Anne Hathaway’s favorite look was not the Chanel boots, which Emily Blunt and Gisele Bündchen analyzed in the office.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

