The 10 most absurd and outrageous designs by Balenciaga

Cristóbal Balenciaga would disagree with the new proposals done by current creative director Demna Gvasalia for his firm founded in 1917.

Balenciaga is haute couture, art, luxury, and history. The firm is one of the most important and prominent in the fashion industry, thanks to its founder, the iconic Cristobal Balenciaga, who never liked fame and in return, put all his heart and attention to every detail in designs that transcended in time.

That’s why according to the proposals seen in the firm in recent years, we wonder: What would Cristóbal Balenciaga think of the current fashion line? Since Demna Gvasalia took the Creative Direction of the fashion house in 2017, being the successor of Alexander Wang, a drastic but promising change for one of the most important firms.

Since his beginnings in fashion, Gvasalia always had in mind a subversive and disruptive fashion concept, away from the typical couture method of radical redesign and avant-garde look but.... how far can his vision go?

In each of his collections since he took the reins of Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia has been punctual and true to his rules in the game, and although no one stops talking about the Spanish-born fashion house, whether it’s because of the Georgian-born designer’s ideals or marketing, the haute couture that characterized Cristóbal Balenciaga’s firm has been lost along the way.

We could spend hours talking about all the bad things we have seen in recent years under the signature of Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga, however, this article is a recount of the most absurd creations (not to say another adjective) that could even be considered a mockery of fashion and the origins of the firm.

10 absurd proposals of Balenciaga

It’s okay to innovate and impregnate its own essence, but a garbage bag at almost two thousand dollars? We don’t know if the “new” Balenciaga is a marketing strategy, a satire of the industry, or an exaggerated vision; what we do know is that it has not pleased, has disappointed, and has provoked hundreds of criticisms. Here are some of the most questioned designs.

Paris Sneakers

It is one of the most recent and controversial proposals of 2022. It is a redesign inspired by the classic Paris High Top by Balenciaga, however, what has drawn attention is its dirty and worn appearance that does not match its price which got to 2 thousand dollars.

Balenciaga x Crocs

One of Balenciaga’s most controversial creations is its collaboration with the Crocs brand, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week in 2017. Despite being so ugly, they managed to sell out before officially going on sale. Their price went from about 800 dollars.

Balenciaga x Crocs pumps

When we thought we had seen everything between Balenciaga and Crocs, the brands came up with a new idea: Crocs with heels that were part of the Spring/Summer 2022 collection and whose price was almost 700 dollars.

Speed Trainer

One of the ugliest collaborations between Balenciaga and Vibram but one that conquered any wanna-be “fashionista”. The collection included two styles of Toe Sock: One had a suspension heel and the other literally tried to look like a sock.

T-shirt shirt

Just when we thought we’d seen everything Balenciaga had to offer, they managed to disappoint us some more. With this “two-look” garment, the fusion of T-shirt and couture shirt that no one understood but cost $1290.

Joey Tribbiani’s jacket

In 2018, Balenciaga’s multi-layered jacket caught the attention of the fashion world but also of those ‘Friends’ fans for its resemblance to that Joey Tribbiani’s multi-dress look, the parka was presented at Paris Fashion Week and its price ranged almost two thousand dollars.

Broken sweatshirt

In the style of Gucci, Balenciaga also presented a torn hoodie (that looked like it was about to go to the trash), however, its price was what caused the most controversy, who would pay 2,043 dollars for it?

“Ikea” Bag

Balenciaga found the perfect inspiration in the blue Ikea bags, yes, those 99 cents bags, with the big difference that the one from Demna Gvasalia’s brand was made of leather and sold for 1,700 euros.

Pants with boxers

Another of the most absurd designs. Gray pants with a boiled garment in the waist area with the appearance of boxers, the garment in question were highly questioned, even accused of “cultural appropriation” for profiting from the saggy style popularized by African-American youth; its cost was 1,200 dollars.

Garbage bag

One of the proposals that caused the most controversy in 2022 was the launch of the “Garbage Bag”, which was an important part of the Fall/Winter 22 collection. The most curious thing is its price: 1,790 dollars. Could anyone really buy it We don’t know what Balenciaga’s goal is with its latest proposals, but they are still questionable.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

