Balenciaga launches a potato chip bag as the new accessory of the season

The Spanish fashion house once again sparked controversy on social media at the Paris Fashion Week.

Paris Fashion Week just happened, and as every season, the French capital was filled with style with the presentations of the most prestigious designers. Although there were moments that went viral because they were shocking, like the Coperni spray dress that Bella Hadid modeled. However, there was also some backlash to some designs that became trendy on social media for the wrong reasons.

Turns out that the Spanish luxury brand Balenciaga, introduced their spring-summer 2023 collection, and as always, it gave something to talk about, since one of the accessories that are part of the line, is a bag of potato chips.

At first glance, the material seems light enough to be able to be folded, it also has a zipper at the top and all over the front, and it has the logo we all know from the most popular brand of potato chips in the world. This piece comes in two presentations, the first is the traditional yellow bag with the red logo and the other is in green, which in most countries is a bag of potatoes with lemon.

As expected, the design caused a stir on social platforms, as once again, the luxury brand was criticized for selling such common objects at too high prices, in addition to questioning the lack of creativity. The brand has claimed for years that some of the designs are a social criticism of consumerism, and this type of design could represent these ideals.

Demna Gvasalia, the brand’s creative director, even warned the attendees (and the press) that he would not explain his criticized designs, so they could interpret them the way they saw fit.

“I have decided to no longer explain my collections or verbalize my designs, but to express a state of mind; the best fashion shouldn’t need a story to sell to someone. You either like it or you don’t,” he said.

Balenciaga’s designs

The prestigious fashion designer Cristobal Balenciaga was the founder of this Spanish luxury brand, which for years has dressed the most iconic celebrities. In addition, his haute couture collections are respected in the industry, as they are considered true works of art.

For this reason, the question arises about some of the pieces that Gvasalia has proposed in recent years, such as the dirty tennis shoes, the torn hoodie, the garbage bag as an accessory, as well as the basic “granny” underwear. All of these garments were sold for thousands of dollars.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

