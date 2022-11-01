From Kylie to Shakira: This year’s most iconic celebrity Halloween costumes

This year, as every year, several celebrities went the extra mile to dress up for Halloween as really iconic characters. The photos they uploaded to their social networks are a clear example of why they are that popular.

If there is someone who knows how to keep their fans happy on social media, it is undoubtedly celebrities, who take the opportunity to post incredible photos of their outfits at different important times of the year. Halloween is no exception, being a date that allows them to dress up as iconic characters from the world of film, television, music, or even comics.

A clear example of this phenomenon is the costumes chosen by celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, Halle Bailey, Cardi B, Rosalia, Shakira, and Janelle Monáe, among others, to ‘parade’ on the internet and demonstrate their creativity this season, as they didn’t simply wear some random costume but also put on some great makeup, wigs and give everything to put themselves in the shoes of the characters.

If, like us, you love seeing celebrity costumes every year, check out the following compilation that we’re sure can inspire you to choose your next costume.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as ‘Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson’

The musician and actress represented another controversial couple, Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, who in the nineties were victims of the theft of a raunchy video that became a worldwide phenomenon.

Lizzo as ‘Marge Simpson’

The singer painted her entire face and body yellow to impersonate Homer’s beloved wife, Marge Simpson, who is characterized by having a voice that is husky and sweet at the same time. The artist got so into character that she even uploaded a video in which she says a little line about Lisa and Bart’s mom.

Janelle Monáe as ‘Diva Plavalaguna’

The singer opted for a costume of the iconic character from the 1997 film The Fifth Element. Diva is a secondary character but of great relevance in the plot, as she was entrusted with the elemental stones. As if that wasn’t enough, the artist also dressed up as ‘The Grinch’ and the rabbit in Alice in Wonderland.

Kylie Jenner as the ‘Bride of Frankenstein’

It’s not uncommon to see the Kardashian sister break all over the internet, so this year her Halloween costumes are no exception. Jenner decided to dress up as the Bride of Frankenstein wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown by Glenn Martens.

Cardi B as ‘Marge Simpson’

Who also declared herself a fan of Marge is Cardi B, who was also inspired by an iconic Mugler design, which is a black and white dress with an opening in the back.

Shakira as ‘Wonder Woman’

Although perhaps the Wonder Woman costume is one of the most seen this season, Shakira undoubtedly surprised her fans with her characterization that included blue contacts.

Rosalia as ‘Asuka’ from Evangelion

The Spanish singer showed her fanaticism for this anime with the cosplay of Asuka, the pilot character.

Halley Bailey as ‘Neytiri’

One of the internet’s favorite costumes is that of Halley Bailey, who became ‘Neytiri’ from the hit film Avatar.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

