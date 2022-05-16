Billboard 2022: Machine Gun Kelly and Stormi Webster steal this year’s red carpet

Here is a list of the best-dressed celebrities who walked through the red carpet, from Machine Gun Kelly and his studded suit to the little Stormi Webster.

Let’s face it, we all want to see what our favorite celebrities choose to wear for the red carpet and for this year’s Billboard Awards, musicians, singers and many of the musical industry celebrities gathered at the MGM in Las Vegas to celebrate music.

Here is a list of the best-dressed celebrities who walked through the red carpet, from Machine Gun Kelly and his studded suit to the little Stormi Webster, who walked next to her parents: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster

This is the first time little Stormi has attended an event like this and walked through a red carpet. For the occasion, she wore a simple one-shouldered white dress and cool sneakers, while her mom wore a Balmain dress.

Travis Scott

The rapper, who was involved in controversy after the fatal ending of his Astroworld festival, came back to the public life and for the occasion, he wore an olive-green Givenchy suit pairing it with white Nike sneakers. Very simple, elegant and on point.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

It seems that every red carpet this couple walks through will be a win for them. This time, Megan chose a David Koma black dress with a profound “v” neckline and shiny flowers on the sleeves. To match his fiancée’s dress, Machine Gun Kelly wore a black suit with a glittery shirt.

Machine Gun Kelly

Although Megan’s dress was stunning, it was Machine Gun Kelly’s suit that amazed on the red carpet. A black studded suit was highlighted thanks to the shirt full of sparkle that complimented the singer’s hot pink hair.

Doja Cat

The singe chose a beautiful Schiaparelli dress for the night at paired it with a matching Saturn purse, which we have seen before with Adele.

Dove Cameron

It seems that pronounced necklines were a theme on the red carpet, and undoubtedly the best of the night was the one in Dove’s dress designed by Ashlyn.

Mary J. Blige

Miss Blige has a spectacular style and there was no better chance to show it than the Billboard’s red carpet. For the night, she wore a Julien Macdonald design with tribal patterns.

