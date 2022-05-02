Blake Lively’s dress at the MET Gala was a true homage to New York City

Blake Lively, who is a co-host of this year’s MET Gala, took inspiration from the New York architecture for her amazing gown.

Think about New York and maybe what comes into your mind are the amazing buildings and of course, Lady Liberty. And all that was what Blake Lively took as an inspiration for her amazing Versace dress that wore to this year’s MET Gala.

The actress, who is a co-host of this year’s event next to Anna Wintour, her husband Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, amazed everyone with two looks in one. A copper art-deco-inspired dress that later turned into a turquoise gown that resembled the tone of the Statue of Liberty.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You might find interesting: Met Gala 2022: These celebs really took us back in time to the glamorous Gilded Age

Blake Lively showed up on the red carpet of the MET Gala wearing a strapless copper-colored gown with matching long gloves all by Versace.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The dress had art deco-inspired metallic beading that was inspired in the Empire State building; while the train pleats were inspired by those of the Lady Liberty’s dress. The gown also had a huge bow that later was untied to reveal a turquoise fabric on the underside of the train.

If that wasn’t enough, some of the embroiderings were inspired by the constellation of Grand Central Station her little tiara had seven tiers just like the one of the Statue of Liberty that has seven rays.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The obvious reference was there, Lively was paying a homage to New York City itself by taking inspiration from the most iconic buildings of the city and how time has passed by to the point of making them change colors, like the oxidation in the Statue of Liberty due to sea breeze.

It is important to highlight that Lady Liberty was gifted to the U.S by France in 1885, right in the Gilded Age.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte