One of the designers of Marilyn Monroe’s dress said it was a mistake for Kim Kardashian to wear it

By:
Cultura Colectiva
- May 17, 2022

Bob Mackie, who originally sketched Marilyn Monroe’s dress for Jean Louis criticized Kim Kardashian’s choice.

It seems that not everybody was happy with Kim Kardashian and her choice of wearing the original Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday” dress. Not only curators were against the choice, but now the designer itself said it was a huge mistake.

Bob Mackie, the fashion designer who originally sketched the dress that later was produced under the Jean Louis label, spoke with Entertainment Weekly about Kim’s particular choice for this year’s MET Gala.

The 82-year-old costume designer said that Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress “was a big mistake”.

You might find interesting: What dress size Marilyn Monroe actually was?

“Marilyn was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her,” he argued. “Nobody else should be seen in that dress.”

Bob Mackie was the one in charge to draw the design of Marilyn’s dress in 1962 for Jean Louis, so he certainly knows firsthand how it was made to perfectly match every curve in the actress’s body and stun everyone during the event in which she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy for his 45th birthday.

According to Scott Fortner, Monroe historian, and collector, Marilyn wanted a dress to be unique to her, one that “only Marilyn Monroe could wear”, told People magazine.

That is why many historians believe Kim Kardashian risked such a historical and iconic piece for brief seconds on the MET Gala red carpet.

However, Kim has said she did everything in her hands to avoid damaging the dress, from dangerously losing 16 pounds in a three-week span, to not wearing body makeup and changing into an exact replica of the dress as soon as she climbed the stairs of the MET Museum that night.

