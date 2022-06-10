Britney Spears wore a custom-made Versace wedding dress and Donatella was at her wedding

Among other guest, were Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Maddona.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that took place at the singer’s home in Los Angeles, California. Only 60 selected guests were invited and among those invited were Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and the iconic Donatella Versace, who was in charge of designing Britney’s dream wedding dress.

The engagement between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari was announced in September 2021, arousing great expectations amid legal problems with the family, mainly with the father of “the princess of pop”.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You might find interesting: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding interrupted by first husband

As it is a tradition in every wedding, one of the most expected details was Britney Spears’ wedding dress, which did not go unnoticed, taking into account that in December 2021 it was announced that the one in charge of designing it would be the iconic Donatella Versace.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The gorgeous wedding dress

With Donatella in charge of designing such an important piece of clothing, we couldn’t but expect an over-the-top wedding dress. It was done in the traditional white and had an off-the-shoulder cap sleeve and a deep V-shaped leg opening. Britney completed the look with Stephanie Gottlieb’s jewelry, while her makeup was courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury.

According to Donatella Versace in a post specific to the wedding dress: “Designing Britney’s wedding dress was a dream. Doesn’t she look beautiful in it? The dress is crafted in a delicate white silk cady and features a vertical neckline that wraps around the shoulders and is joined with a spray of pearl buttons”.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

On the way to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding, Donatella Versace was questioned by outlet Accesss Hollywood, to which she confessed that it was “a lot of fun” to design the wedding dress and that it took several months of work.

On the other hand, she also said: “I wish them the best, they are amazing together, I am very happy for them”, as Britney Spears has been a great muse of the Versace house and on a par with Donatella.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Britney Spears’ eternal friendship with Donatella Versace

Hours after the wedding, Donatella Versace shared some pictures of the link, and in one of the publications, precisely on a photo of the bride and groom, she wrote:

“The most beautiful newlyweds ♥️ Since we met, Britney has always had a very special place in my heart. Seeing her free, happy and now married puts a smile on my face.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

She continued, “designing Britney and Sam’s wedding gowns came naturally to me. A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a dress and tuxedo that exude elegance and glamour. they look perfect together! Congratulations @britneyspears and @samasghari, thank you for the most magical day yesterday.”

Plus Donatella Versace shared an extremely special photo of Britney Spears alongside her and her best friends who attended the wedding, Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Selena Gomez. What a party that must have been!

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Iconic women supporting THE iconic woman. Congrats Britney, we love you ♥️,” the designer wrote. Britney Spears looked amazing on her wedding day.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte