The most stunning dresses from the Cannes Festival

Big bows, lots of sparkles and so much black & white, were the trends on the Cannes’ red carpet.

Cinema lovers might be aware that as of right now, the Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera is taking place, and as expected, it gathers the best of films worldwide. But it is also a good show if you love fashion, especially the red carpets where we get to see stunning gowns and looks from actors, actresses and models.

For that very same reason, we decided to collect the best and most stunning looks that have walked in the Cannes’ red carpet.

Elle Fanning

The actress channeled a classic silhouette with a pale pink gown designed by Armani Prive. She paired it with bold dark lips and her hair loose.

Eva Longoria

The actress chose to show her sexy side with a see-through dress designed by Alberta Ferretti.

Jennifer Connelly

For the Top Gun: Maverick premier at Cannes Festival, Jennifer chose an elegant and sober Louis Vuitton straight dress.

Lashana Lynch

The actress wore a beautiful white straight dress signed by Fendi.

Katherine Langford

Along with the trend, Katherine chose a sparkling straight dress with a big bow on the back designed by Prada.

Emilia Schuele

For Top Gun: Maverick’s premier, the German actress chose a black & white Gucci ensemble.

Both her outfits were worthy of such an event like the Cannes Festival. This white jumpsuit part of a bridal collection from German brand Kaviar Gauche.

Jasmine Tookes

The model chose a Tony Ward gown for the Cannes’ red carpet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Indian actress stunned everyone with a Dolce & Gabbana dress full of colorful flowers.

Viola Davis

The actress chose a yellow Alexander McQueen gown for the red carpet.

Josephine Skriver

For the occasion, the model chose a Tony Ward Couture black & white gown.









