ADVERTISING

FASHION

These celebrities took Coachella by storm with their bright and comfy looks

By:
María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
- April 18, 2022

BE INSPIRED

Fashion

Balenciaga sneakers might be hideous, but they can mean a dangerous new trend

Mariana R. Fomperosa
Fashion

Emma Chamberlain wore an even more valuable piece than Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
Fashion

Travis Barker: From bad punk boy to the red carpet’s most dapper

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
Fashion

Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress has museum curators furious

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
Fashion

These Met Gala attendees made social commentaries with their unique looks

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
Fashion

Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic look came to life for the MET Gala 2022 thanks to Kim Kardashian

Fashion

Blake Lively’s dress at the MET Gala was a true homage to New York City

Fashion

Met Gala: Who didn’t get the Gilded Glamour dress code?

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
Fashion

Met Gala 2022: These celebs really took us back in time to the glamorous Gilded Age

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
Fashion

‘Gilded Glamour:’ What exactly is this year’s Met Gala theme

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

Once again, Coachella was the setting of a great parade of bold and trendy looks. Of course, celebs were among the best dressed of the iconic festival.

Coachella is without a doubt one of the most expected festivals in the US and the world, with the top music stars performing on the different stages, the greatest amenities, and perfect spots to take pics for social media, mechanical rides, and of course, the top celebrities enjoying some of the music and the vibe that this desertic venue provides.

Coachella isn’t only a music festival but the perfect spotlight to show your most fashion-forward looks and styles without fearing being too over the top. And for that reason, both regular attendees and celebrities, take the festival as the perfect opportunity to show what they’re capable of when it comes to exploring their fashion sense while having fun without the pressure of a red carpet.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You might like this: 10 Stylish And Comfortable Outfits To Wear At A Music Festival

After a 2-year break, Coachella was finally back and both, celebs and the general public, showed the pent-up emotion with bright and bold looks yet quite comfy compared to the over-the-top outfits we’ve seen in previous years. So, without further ado, and if you want some inspo for your next festival looks, here are the best celebrity outfits at Coachella!

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Doja Cat

Charli D’amelio

Kendall Jenner

Stormi Reid

Megan Thee Stallion

Sydney Sweeney

Vanessa Hudgens

Nicole Scherzinger

Paris Hilton

Willow Smith

Christina Milian

Karol G

Podría interesarte
Tags:festivalmusic festivalcelebrity looksCelebritiesCoachella
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING