These celebrities took Coachella by storm with their bright and comfy looks

Once again, Coachella was the setting of a great parade of bold and trendy looks. Of course, celebs were among the best dressed of the iconic festival.

Coachella is without a doubt one of the most expected festivals in the US and the world, with the top music stars performing on the different stages, the greatest amenities, and perfect spots to take pics for social media, mechanical rides, and of course, the top celebrities enjoying some of the music and the vibe that this desertic venue provides.

Coachella isn’t only a music festival but the perfect spotlight to show your most fashion-forward looks and styles without fearing being too over the top. And for that reason, both regular attendees and celebrities, take the festival as the perfect opportunity to show what they’re capable of when it comes to exploring their fashion sense while having fun without the pressure of a red carpet.

After a 2-year break, Coachella was finally back and both, celebs and the general public, showed the pent-up emotion with bright and bold looks yet quite comfy compared to the over-the-top outfits we’ve seen in previous years. So, without further ado, and if you want some inspo for your next festival looks, here are the best celebrity outfits at Coachella!

Doja Cat

Charli D’amelio

Kendall Jenner

Stormi Reid

Megan Thee Stallion

Sydney Sweeney

Vanessa Hudgens

Nicole Scherzinger

Paris Hilton

Willow Smith

Christina Milian

Karol G

