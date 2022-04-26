Color blocking: A guide to master the boldest trend of the season

Color blocking is the hottest trend of the season and though it might seem simple, it’s boldness can be a bit intimidating.

As cyclical as fashion is, this year has seen the rebirth of endless trends from different centuries that are making the runways, the magazine covers, all stores, and, of course, social media. One of the strongest trends for the spring and summer season is color blocking, a colorful and vibrant trend that many can find intimidating to approach but that once it’s achieved can be really fashion-forward and sophisticated.

The 60s saw the birth of this fashion trend, but it was the mighty 80s the one that popularized it and made it more casual. Today, this trend takes the best of both decades giving us a casual yet classy style that will dominate the fashion world in the upcoming months. But what exactly is color blocking?

[IG: @angielzo]

Color blocking is essentially putting together two or more pieces of different colors or shades creating a blocking effect in the overall outfit. It might seem difficult to approach but following these simple steps, you’ll master the trend. The best part of it is that most likely you can assemble unique looks with pieces you already have in your wardrobe.

Find the colors that best suit your skin undertones

Before jumping into the color combinations let’s start by finding what shades best suit our skin undertones. This has nothing to do with your skin color, but what type of skin you have. This is whether you have cold undertones or warm undertones.

[IG: @susanincolor]

There are many techniques to figure this out. One of them is trying out jewelry. If silver accessories make you look more radiant that means you’re likely in the cold range of skin undertones; golden jewelry will make warm undertones glow more. Another tip is to look at the veins of your wrist, if they look green, you’re likely a warm kind of person; if they look blue, then you’re cold; and if they appear purple, then you probably have a neutral undertone and you can use anything.

Now, what does this have to do with color blocking? Well, since this trend is super eye-catching, you want to find combinations that suit you and merge with you rather than colors that take all the spotlight and make you disappear. This means that you can use basically any color you like but try finding the right shades for you and always keep those colors closer to your face. For instance, if you want to use a blue blouse and you’re warm, a teal hue will work better for you.

Get to know the color wheel

[Shutterstock]

This will be your bible for color blocking not only fashion-wise but basically for anything you might need to put different colors together.

So how does this work? There are complementary colors and there are analogous colors. Complementary colors are contrasting shades that are opposite to each other in the color wheel. These combinations tend to be bold and vibrant but also very combinable as the name suggests. Analogous colors on the other hand are those that are next to each other on the wheel, these are less vibrant but are more harmonious and a great way to start with the trend.

Monochromatic looks

[IG: @naballahchi]

One of the easiest ways to jump into the color blocking trend is trying out first the monochromatic combination. As the name indicates, it is choosing pieces of the same color but in complementary hues, that is different shades of the same color. Most likely you have already tried this trend but to make it really monochromatic and color blocking try combining in the same color palette absolutely every single piece of your outfit including shoes and accessories.

Contrasting hues

[IG: @yarydrozdick]

Now, the color blocking examples we see everywhere belong to the contrasting style, which, as the name indicates, is choosing different shades that don’t really range in the same color scheme. Some of the most popular combos nowadays are pink and orange, green and purple, red and blue, and so on. Again, the simplest way is to start with two colors and as soon as you feel comfortable you can start adding more, the idea is to be aware of how these colors contrast and combine and to do so we must learn by heart the next step.

Other combinations

[IG: @naballahchi]

Now, you can also try other combinations, for instance, try marking a ‘Y’ in the color wheel, these will give you other combinations that you probably didn’t consider and that can be daring and stylish as well. Or you can even take it to the next level and try some cohesive prints!

The trick is knowing that colors suit you better and which ones make you feel comfortable, once you have that you can start playing and taking the trend as far as you want. Remember that a real fashionista is that that dresses for themselves and feels fabulous with their choices.

