New photos show torn fabric and missing crystals from Marilyn Monroe’s dress after Kim Kardashian wore it

Ripped fabric and missing or falling crystals from the back of Marilyn Monroe’s dress are seen after Kim Kardashian wore it.

The internet is going crazy again for Marilyn Monroe’s dress. This time, because some before and after photos of it came to light and showed not only some torn fabric, but several crystals missing after Kim Kardashian decided to wear it for the MET Gala red carpet earlier this year.

A comparative photo, posted by @popcrave, allegedly shows Marilyn’s dress pre-MET Gala and after Kim wore it and the damage is clear: near the back zipper, the ripped fabric can be seen and many of the crystals are either missing or falling off.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You might find interesting: What dress size Marilyn Monroe actually was?

Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.



The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. pic.twitter.com/cFu1lUBmzS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2022

Kim Kardashian surprised everyone when she appeared on the MET Gala’s red carpet wearing the famous “naked dress” that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to then-President John F. Kennedy. Kim matched the dress with a white fur coat that later we knew was to cover the back of the dress that didn’t close. We also knew that as soon as Kim was off the red carpet, she changed to a replica that really fitted her.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

As soon as she appeared with such an iconic piece, many jumped to say it was a mistake and that she was putting at risk one of the belongings of Marilyn Monroe but of American fashion history.

Even Bob Mackie, who drew the original design of the dress for Marilyn and who worked as Jean Louis’ assistant thought that Kardashian wearing it was a “big mistake”.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Even though Ripley’s Museum, the owner of the dress, assured the piece was treated with extreme care by archivists and historians, it is clear that on the first fitting Kim had, it was not exactly handled with care.

The people trying to fit the dress into Kim’s body, despite wearing gloves so as not to damage the piece, are rubbing it and stretching it. It’s important to remember that the dress was made to fit perfectly Marilyn’s body.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Kim Kardashian also revealed that she decided not to wear any kind of body makeup and she even had to lose 16 pounds to fit in the dress.

Podría interesarte