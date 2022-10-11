Easy Halloween costumes you can copy from iconic looks that marked pop culture

From David Bowie’s iconic makeup to Michael Jackson’s red jacket, these are just a few classic Pop looks you can replicate for your Halloween costume.

One of the things that excite us most about Halloween (yes, adults too) is the fact that we can dress up and become any character we want without anyone batting an eye. Although indeed, Halloween costumes were originally created for the sole purpose of scaring, currently thanks to pop culture the possibilities have expanded and now we can replicate the epic looks of iconic artists.

If you want to leave aside the typical sexy witch or Wonder Woman costume, or simply don’t want to dress up with the popular costumes of the year like everybody, check out these easy and creative ideas that you can easily copy.

David Bowie Makeup

Bowie’s face makeup, which includes a red and blue lightning bolt, is epic and very simple to achieve. All you need to do is get the right makeup and some brushes to copy that iconic bolt. If you want to give it a little extra pop, you can either use a reddish wig or paint your hair with a fantasy color that is easy to remove.

Britney Spears in ‘Oops!.... I did it again’

The pop princess gave us in 2000 not only an unforgettable song and video clip but also an iconic look that it’s too easy to copy. Just keep in mind that latex or other plastic material is quite hot, so take it into account if you want to dance all night long.

Michael Jackson’s red jacket in ‘Thriller’

Who doesn’t want to look as cool and fab as Michael Jackson did in the iconic video of “Thriller?” This garment went into fashion history as one of the most important pieces in pop culture and now you can shine on that party with it. Replicating it is quite simple; you just need to find a red faux leather jacket and simply add shoulder pads. If you want to make it identical, give it the finishing touches with black paint. If you don’t want to bother with the DIY project you can probably find it in any costume store for some extra bucks.

Olivia Newton-John in ‘Physical’

In addition to becoming the unforgettable ‘Sandy’ from Grease, Olivia Newton-John immortalized the sexy sports wardrobe in the music video for the song ‘Physical’, in which she wears easy-to-find basics to create the perfect costume.

Let’s not forget other memorable pop culture looks you can easily replicate. For instance, what about Madonna’s white dress in ‘Like a Virgin,’ Britney Spears’ schoolgirl uniform in ‘Baby One More Time,’ or Shania Twain’s stunning and elegant look in ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman.’ The sky is the limit when it comes to iconic pop culture looks!

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

