10 trendy and effortless viral hairstyles ANYONE can achieve

By:
María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
- April 19, 2022

Elaborate hairstyles are all over social media and fashion platforms but there are easy ways to achieve these viral looks.

This year’s fashion and beauty trends are all about elaborate, bold, and youthful styles that draw inspiration from two of the most iconic decades in fashion, the seventies and the early 2000s. Hair is no different since what a better way to make your 70s/Y2K looks cohesive without a proper hairstyle that matches the trends!

Though wavy hair and bobs are still in vogue this year, most of the hairstyles that appear in all magazines, runways, and of course, social media are more inclined to elaborate updos with pigtails, space buns, and lovely frame braids that elevate any look to the top!

They might look overwhelming, especially for those who can barely blow dry their hair, but, I promise you, these viral hairstyles are really easy to achieve since they’re more about adding cute details instead of using professional techniques and fancy and expensive tools.

So, if you’re looking to elevate your hair game and make it match your trendy outfits, these ideas are perfect for you! Grab some combs, some elastics, and some hair clips, and be ready to rock the ultimate viral hairstyles of the season.

Quick and sophisticated ponytail

@hilalekr

Quick hair style 🖤 #hairstyle #viral #fyp #fypシ

♬ son original - NEJ' 🕊🤍

Fun half-updo ponytail

@kaittnnicolee

The cutest half up ponytail for summer !!! #viral #fyp #hairstyles #hair #hairstyle #tutorial

♬ Aintshit - benjibear

Fake double dutch braid

@lera.peslyak

Cute/easy hairstyle 💗 for every day #hairstyle #viral #schoolhairstyles #easyhairstyles #fypシ #hairtrends2021 #hairtok #hairhack #trending #everydayhairstyle #tutorial #ponytail

♬ NICKI FAN X MONSTER BY ALTEGOMUSIC - ALTÉGO

Cute boho tail

@kripapateljoshi

Super easy and fancy boho tail! #muakripa #kripapateljoshi #ponytailhack #hairhacks #viralhairstyle

♬ MeriJaan - 𝑅𝑖𝑧𝑧𝑦𝐵𝑢𝑠𝑠𝑦🪄

Messy space buns

@kirsty.belle

Defo making a comeback #uk #foryou #viral #fyp #hair #hairstyle

♬ original sound - ariana > you

High ponytail with volume

@vickynatascha

Antwort auf @sallyfrankk more volume express service #hairtutorial #hairstyle #fyp #viral #foryou

♬ original sound - lily

Sophisticated low bun

@emilymholland

#easyhairstyle #simplehairstyle #hairhac #hairstylehac #hairtrick #updo #updotutorial #frenchtwist #hairstyles #weddinghair

♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show

Easy yet intricate updo

@the.bridalist

A lot easier to do on someone else! #hairtutorial #updo #hairhack #hairidea #hairinspo #fyp

♬ Thursday - Jess Glynne

Y2K fantasy hair

@sophiehannah

This hair 😍 #y2khair #baddiehairstyle #shorthairstyles

♬ Mount Everest - Labrinth

Effortless braided frame

@audreymcclelland

Easiest braid style to do on yourself ❤️ #braids #braid #braidstutorial #braidstyles #easyhairstyles #easyhairstyle #hairvideos #hairvideo #hairideas

♬ Banana (feat. Shaggy) [DJ FLe - Minisiren Remix] - Conkarah
