10 trendy and effortless viral hairstyles ANYONE can achieve

Elaborate hairstyles are all over social media and fashion platforms but there are easy ways to achieve these viral looks.

This year’s fashion and beauty trends are all about elaborate, bold, and youthful styles that draw inspiration from two of the most iconic decades in fashion, the seventies and the early 2000s. Hair is no different since what a better way to make your 70s/Y2K looks cohesive without a proper hairstyle that matches the trends!

Though wavy hair and bobs are still in vogue this year, most of the hairstyles that appear in all magazines, runways, and of course, social media are more inclined to elaborate updos with pigtails, space buns, and lovely frame braids that elevate any look to the top!

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You might like this: 6 Effortless Updos You Can Rock With Short Hair

They might look overwhelming, especially for those who can barely blow dry their hair, but, I promise you, these viral hairstyles are really easy to achieve since they’re more about adding cute details instead of using professional techniques and fancy and expensive tools.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

So, if you’re looking to elevate your hair game and make it match your trendy outfits, these ideas are perfect for you! Grab some combs, some elastics, and some hair clips, and be ready to rock the ultimate viral hairstyles of the season.

Quick and sophisticated ponytail

Fun half-updo ponytail

Fake double dutch braid

Cute boho tail

Messy space buns

High ponytail with volume

Sophisticated low bun

Easy yet intricate updo

Y2K fantasy hair

Effortless braided frame

Podría interesarte