Emmys 2022: The best (and worst) looks of the red carpet

The 2022 Emmys are here!
The 2022 Emmys are one of the most anticipated awards of the year, honoring excellence in the U.S. television industry.
After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year, celebrities are expected to make their triumphant step on the red carpet of the important awards show.
Zendaya or Anya Taylor-Joy? The bets on the best dresses on the famous red carpet have not been long in coming, and therefore, we leave you a review of the best and worst looks of the night.
Best Emmys 2022 looks
Zendaya
Spectacular in Valentino.
Selena Gomez
She became one of the most anticipated and loved of the night in Celine.
Britt Lower
Britt Lower, the Severance actress arrived dazzling at the award show.
Hoyeon Jung
The famous actress that everyone talked about thanks to The Squid Game arrived in Louis Vuitton.
Kaitlyn Dever
Nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actress in Miniseries’ in Dopesick, she arrived in Naeem Khan.
Andrew Garfield
A white tuxedo and his smile were no more needed.
Quinta Brunson
In Dolce & Gabbana.
Elle Fanning
Very ‘Old Hollywood’ in Sharon Long.
Lily James
The star of Pam and Tommy in Atelier Versace.
Sandra Oh
Dazzling in total purple.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
In an elegant black dress infallible with a strident color inside.
Nicholas Hoult
Perfect with flared pants.
Rhea Seehorn
Nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actress for ‘Better Call Saul’.
Kerry Washington
Spectacular in an Elie Saab.
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose in a flowing lilac gown.
Amanda Seyfriend
In Giorgio Armani.
Sydney Sweeney
In Oscar de la Renta.
Christina Ricci
Radiant in Fendi.
Alexandra Daddario
Nothing can go wrong in Dior.
Reese Witherspoon
In Giorgio Armani.
Worst Emmys 2022 looks
Tami Taylor
This time, pink was not the most flattering.
Meg Stalter
It wasn’t the favorite because of the extra transparency.
Laura Linney
Nominated for the season finale of Ozark in a Christian Siriano that had too many ruffles.
Hannah Waddingham
Mixed feelings in Dolce & Gabbana.
Sarah Paulson
She didn’t conquer Louis Vuitton.
Kaley Cuoco
Please don’t. In Dolce & Gabbana.
This is how the red carpet of the Emmys 2022 was experienced, who was your favorite?
Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva