Emmys 2022: The best (and worst) looks of the red carpet

By:
Anna Brenda Sánchez
 - September 13, 2022

Anna Brenda Sánchez
The 2022 Emmys are here!

The 2022 Emmys are one of the most anticipated awards of the year, honoring excellence in the U.S. television industry.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year, celebrities are expected to make their triumphant step on the red carpet of the important awards show.

Zendaya or Anya Taylor-Joy? The bets on the best dresses on the famous red carpet have not been long in coming, and therefore, we leave you a review of the best and worst looks of the night.

Best Emmys 2022 looks

Zendaya

Spectacular in Valentino.

Selena Gomez

She became one of the most anticipated and loved of the night in Celine.

Britt Lower

Britt Lower, the Severance actress arrived dazzling at the award show.

Hoyeon Jung

The famous actress that everyone talked about thanks to The Squid Game arrived in Louis Vuitton.

Kaitlyn Dever

Nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actress in Miniseries’ in Dopesick, she arrived in Naeem Khan.

Andrew Garfield

A white tuxedo and his smile were no more needed.

Quinta Brunson

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Elle Fanning

Very ‘Old Hollywood’ in Sharon Long.

Lily James

The star of Pam and Tommy in Atelier Versace.

Sandra Oh

Dazzling in total purple.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

In an elegant black dress infallible with a strident color inside.

Nicholas Hoult

Perfect with flared pants.

Rhea Seehorn

Nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actress for ‘Better Call Saul’.

Kerry Washington

Spectacular in an Elie Saab.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose in a flowing lilac gown.

Amanda Seyfriend

In Giorgio Armani.

Sydney Sweeney

In Oscar de la Renta.

Christina Ricci

Radiant in Fendi.

Alexandra Daddario

Nothing can go wrong in Dior.

Reese Witherspoon

In Giorgio Armani.

Worst Emmys 2022 looks

Tami Taylor

This time, pink was not the most flattering.

Meg Stalter

It wasn’t the favorite because of the extra transparency.

Laura Linney

Nominated for the season finale of Ozark in a Christian Siriano that had too many ruffles.

Hannah Waddingham

Mixed feelings in Dolce & Gabbana.

Sarah Paulson

She didn’t conquer Louis Vuitton.

Kaley Cuoco

Please don’t. In Dolce & Gabbana.

This is how the red carpet of the Emmys 2022 was experienced, who was your favorite?

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

