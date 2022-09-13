Emmys 2022: The best (and worst) looks of the red carpet

The 2022 Emmys are here!

The 2022 Emmys are one of the most anticipated awards of the year, honoring excellence in the U.S. television industry.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year, celebrities are expected to make their triumphant step on the red carpet of the important awards show.

Zendaya or Anya Taylor-Joy? The bets on the best dresses on the famous red carpet have not been long in coming, and therefore, we leave you a review of the best and worst looks of the night.

Best Emmys 2022 looks

Zendaya

Spectacular in Valentino.

Selena Gomez

She became one of the most anticipated and loved of the night in Celine.

Selena Gomez; EMMY’s Awards (2022). SIEMPRE SERÁ UNA DIOSA pic.twitter.com/1FrFK6WPGU — 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨 🏹🕸 (@SELENAPlNK) September 13, 2022

Britt Lower

Britt Lower, the Severance actress arrived dazzling at the award show.

Con Britt Lower se inaugura la alfombra roja de los #Emmys. Para mí, una de las grandes injusticias de los #Emmys2022 es que no la hayan nominado a ella por su laburazo en #Severance. pic.twitter.com/8TRhZwBeCg — Cristian Phoyu (@CristianPhoyu) September 12, 2022

Hoyeon Jung

The famous actress that everyone talked about thanks to The Squid Game arrived in Louis Vuitton.

Kaitlyn Dever

Nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actress in Miniseries’ in Dopesick, she arrived in Naeem Khan.

Andrew Garfield

A white tuxedo and his smile were no more needed.

Llegó ÉL. ANDREW SI ESTÁS LEYENDO ESTO QUIERO DECIRTE QUE TE AMO❤️ #EmmyTNT #Emmys pic.twitter.com/USfKRvgv0V — TNT™ América Latina (@TNTLA) September 12, 2022

Quinta Brunson

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Quinta Brunson in Dolce & Gabbana at the #Emmys. More red carpet later on our site. #Emmy2022 #EmmyAwards pic.twitter.com/V0qRiLzPma — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) September 12, 2022

Elle Fanning

Very ‘Old Hollywood’ in Sharon Long.

Lily James

The star of Pam and Tommy in Atelier Versace.

Lily James llega a los #Emmys2022 para representar a Pam and Tommy ❤️‍🔥



(📸 @hulu) pic.twitter.com/THqQIFVPLb — Spoiler Time (@ItsSpoilerTime) September 12, 2022

Sandra Oh

Dazzling in total purple.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

In an elegant black dress infallible with a strident color inside.

Sheryl Lee Ralph could win her first ever Emmy tonight! pic.twitter.com/E8QpxI4Uvi — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 12, 2022

Nicholas Hoult

Perfect with flared pants.

Rhea Seehorn

Nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actress for ‘Better Call Saul’.

RHEA SEEHORN NO SOLO ES LA MEJOR ACTRIZ NOMINADA SINO QUE TAMBIÉN ES LA MEJOR VESTIDA TREMENDISIMO pic.twitter.com/ZA1xlEKWfJ — n🧣 (@strawbyune) September 12, 2022

Kerry Washington

Spectacular in an Elie Saab.

ayyy Kerry Washington, nobleza en la alfombra roja.

__

📺#Emmys pic.twitter.com/6LSvuavSPz — Nicolás de León (@salocinuy) September 12, 2022

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose in a flowing lilac gown.

Amanda Seyfriend

In Giorgio Armani.

LA ROMPIÓ, UNA SIRENA PRECIOSA. te amo amanda seyfried. #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/vP4vWdKElB — bigger than ani. 🧞‍♀️ (@astrvbabe) September 12, 2022

Sydney Sweeney

In Oscar de la Renta.

¿Insistirte? ¿Andar tras de ti? Ni que fueras Sydney Sweeney pic.twitter.com/RcRLd4FSxf — Mario Barreto (@Mariorarara) September 13, 2022

Christina Ricci

Radiant in Fendi.

Alexandra Daddario

Nothing can go wrong in Dior.

Reese Witherspoon

In Giorgio Armani.

Worst Emmys 2022 looks

Tami Taylor

This time, pink was not the most flattering.

Meg Stalter

It wasn’t the favorite because of the extra transparency.

Laura Linney

Nominated for the season finale of Ozark in a Christian Siriano that had too many ruffles.

Nominada por la temporada final de #Ozark, la gran Laura Linney en los #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/NHc77Z99v9 — AP (@altapeli) September 12, 2022

Hannah Waddingham

Mixed feelings in Dolce & Gabbana.

Sarah Paulson

She didn’t conquer Louis Vuitton.

La icónica Sarah Paulson en la alfombra dorada de los #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/zGPjHjJDtU — ContraCinema (@Contracinema9) September 12, 2022

Kaley Cuoco

Please don’t. In Dolce & Gabbana.

Kaley Couco en Dolce & Gabbana

2022 Emmy Awards pic.twitter.com/fnrAgQFwAQ — Miguel Ángel (@Miki_Trent) September 13, 2022

This is how the red carpet of the Emmys 2022 was experienced, who was your favorite?

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

