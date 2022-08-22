Jennifer Lopez: The stunning dress she wore at her second wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress exceeded high expectations.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to seal their marriage with a spectacular second wedding in which they lived their own fairy tale. The celebration took place at the actor’s mansion located in Georgia.

After a little over a month since the couple married discreetly in Las Vegas, where they only had the company of their respective children, the actors had a dream wedding that although it was also “private” consisted of an incredible reception attended by big celebrities.

As in every celebrity wedding, besides the starring role of the couple, one of the most important and special elements was the wedding dress, which this time was in true JLo style: stunning and simply wonderful.

After having worn two dresses, one belonging to the Zuhair Murad Haute Couture line during their Las Vegas wedding, Jennifer Lopez opted for a complete large and voluminous design by American designer Ralph Lauren.

JLo’s wedding dress

Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress was by Ralph Lauren couture, which was made in Italy. The design was characterized by a mermaid-style cut with short sleeves with ruffles, a round neck, an open back, and ruffles at the bottom that led to a train covered by a long delicate, and elegant veil.

JLo’s children, Emme and Max were said to be in charge of lifting the train of the dress, accompanied by Ben Affleck’s daughter, Seraphina Rose.

About the beauty look for the special occasion, Jennifer Lopez wore a high ponytail from which her veil was held perfectly together with a small headpiece; while her makeup was apparently subtle. The bride wore diamond earrings and also a bouquet made of white flowers with a cascade of leaves.

Ben Affleck’s bridal look.

Matching the wonderful wedding dress, Ben Affleck wore a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants, matching his bow tie. A sober but elegant look, just like the one he wore at the wedding in Las Vegas.

The dress code at the wedding of JLo and Ben Affleck

The color white reigned at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding because just like the bride and groom, guests and attendees were asked to wear white, including staff members and photographers. The decoration was also white, with flowers and a shimmering white carpet.

So far, no further details of JLo’s bridal look are known but knowing the “Diva of the Bronx” it is likely that she has worn some other dresses as spectacular as the one we have already seen in the photos leaked by the media such as TMZ.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

