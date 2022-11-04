Johnny Depp to appear as a special guest at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show

It seems that the 59-year-old actor will have a special appearance at the lingerie brand’s event.

It’s clear that Johnny Depp is still trying to resume his career in Hollywood after coming out victorious at the controversial and mediatic trial he faced with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Just a few months after the legal process came to an end, Depp, who was “canceled” for a long period, has announced projects such as the French film Jeanne du Barry, in addition to continuing to be the image of brands such as Dior. Now, it has just been announced that the 59-year-old actor will be Rihanna’s special guest at the popular fashion show she holds every year for her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty.

Johnny Depp to Make Guest Appearance in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show https://t.co/3CUuqMw1Ip (📸: Getty) pic.twitter.com/rWsBjLr3P3 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 3, 2022

The American publication IndieWire confirmed the rumors that Depp would be a featured guest at the fashion show of the Barbados-born singer. According to reports, Depp’s involvement will be during Cindy Crawford’s appearance in the Savage X Fenty 2022 showcase, making him the first man to take on the role of a featured “star” modeling the brand’s men’s collection.

He will also appear in the show alongside models Cara Delevingne and Irina Shayk, actors Taraji P Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Winston Duke, and Marsai Martin, and musical artists Anitta and Burna Boy.

Rihanna’s fans aren’t happy with the decision

Apparently, Rihanna’s choice was not to the liking of her fans, who expressed their disagreement on Twitter, because, despite the court’s decision, many believe Johnny Depp’s past is still problematic.

Users questioned that the singer gave a special guest spot to a person who was accused of the same thing Rihanna herself suffered with her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown.

It appears Rihanna has joined the effort to rehabilitate Johnny Depp’s image https://t.co/5h4ta0QIxQ — The Cut (@TheCut) November 3, 2022

When is the Savage X Fenty fashion show?

The lingerie brand created in 2018 by Rihanna, seeks to position itself as one of the most inclusive, as the models of their designs have a variety of body types, to leave behind the era of Victoria’s Secret.

The now-iconic fashion show will happen this November 11, 2022, through Amazon Prime Video’s Streaming platform.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

