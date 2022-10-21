Goodbye, Ye: Balenciaga definitively breaks off its relationship with Kanye West

After his problematic comments and other controversies, Balenciaga decided to part ways with Kanye for good.

One of the most important relationships with Kanye West in the fashion world has just ended definitively. Balenciaga no longer wants to have anything to do with him, and so they made it known in a statement, where they reported that they no longer work and will no longer work together: “Balenciaga no longer has any relationship or future plans related to this artist.” Auch.

It was through Kering, the company to which Balenciaga belongs, that the news broke during this quarter’s earnings announcements. Although the brand did not explain the reasons why they stopped partnering with him, it is no secret that Kanye West has had very questionable behaviors during the last months. Ye’ released a T-shirt with a problematic message (and had models walk down the runway with it). He is known to be constantly pestering Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife, on social media, and the last straw, his comments against the Jewish community.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

After posting the problematic tweet, he justified himself claiming that he was only referring to those who did him harm (but his comments were still highly controversial, even though he denies it). Kanye has repeatedly said that some of his behavior has to do with his bipolar disorder. However, many have pointed out that mental illness is no excuse for posting these horrible comments on social media, nor for repeatedly humiliating his ex or causing emotional harm to the children he had with her.

Balenciaga is the first house to break relations with Kanye, but we suspect it won’t be the last. Ye recently collaborated with the brand on the Yeezy line for Gap, which didn’t last long because he accused them of breaching the contract. Until very recently, Kanye seemed to remain “unpunished” with all his red flags and controversies, but it seems that fewer and fewer companies are willing to work with him.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte