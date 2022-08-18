Kanye West gets backlash for selling clothes piled up in what looks like giant trash bags

The controversial rapper remarked that his biggest inspiration when it comes to design is homeless people.

Kanye West has distinguished himself in the music industry as one of the most important rappers but he’s also stood out in the fashion industry as one of the most avant-garde (and at the same time controversial) designers, besides being considered a style icon.

The rapper recently created a new Yeezy collection in collaboration with the GAP and Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga. The collection went on sale online and physically at the store in Times Square, New York, on July 21.

However, what has caught the attention of the world now is how the second floor of the famous store in Times Square was completely reorganized for the new launch to “offer” a different experience at the request of Kanye, better known as Ye.

Kanye West addressed the criticism of selling clothes in "trash bags"



"I'm not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas" pic.twitter.com/cedZiBh4y1 — Kandhi (@kandhiee) August 18, 2022

Kanye asked to remove the clothes of his collection from the hooks and mannequins of the store and instead, put them in large black bags/containers to market them differently following his theme.

All indications are that this model has transcended to other stores beyond the main one in Times Square, such as the one in Houston, Texas, which has caught the attention of GAP customers.

According to the account of one of the sellers, disseminated on social networks, he confessed to one of the customers that the musician became furious when the garments were hung on hooks after the initial launch was concluded.

“This is not a game, this is not a joke… this is my life” - Kanye West pic.twitter.com/NDyM8Own8M — Kanye West Streams (@kanyestreams1) August 18, 2022

Kanye West is criticized after his new launch with GAP

Kanye West’s decision (vision) has been questioned, as now the brand’s customers have to look for pants, t-shirts, and hoodies in big bags/containers (like garbage) as if they were looking at donation bins.

What has also caused controversy is that Ye recently stated that his biggest design inspiration was homeless people, which clearly provoked criticism for his way of “playing poor” and taking advantage of that to market his clothes.

Once again, Kanye West is back in the eye of the storm, not because he attempts to get back together with Kim Kardashian but because of the way he wants to communicate his art in the fashion world.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

