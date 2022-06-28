137 carats, 1,300 hours of work and other secrets of Kendrick Lamar’s crown of thorns

Kendrick Lamar appeared on Glastonbury with a luxurious crown of thorns and a strong protest for women rights.

Kendrick Lamar closed the famous Glastonbury festival in the United Kingdom with a masterful performance on the Pyramid Stage, the most ambitious and important stage and for such occasion, he wore a crown of thorns full of diamonds.

Although it was not the first time Kendrick Lamar wore such a luxurious piece of jewelry --he appears on the cover of his fifth album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ with it and also attended the recent Louis Vuitton fashion show in its men’s line in which he sang in tribute to designer Virgil Abloh, his appearance at Glastonbury surprised those present.

Kendrick Lamar’s crown of thorns design

Kendrick Lamar’s crown of thorns is a custom design that was crafted in titanium with diamond pavé, the product of a collaboration between the rapper, his manager, and partner Dave Dree of the company pgLang. and jewelry brand Tiffany & Co.

The ostentatious headdress is the product of 10 months of work by Tiffany & Co.’s most experienced artisans, required approximately 1,300 hours to create, weighs about 200 grams, and is composed of a micro pavé of eight thousand diamonds totaling more than 137 carats, as well as requiring four goldsmiths to set the stones.

The crown of thorns is inspired by Jean Schlumberger’s “Thorns” brooch, one of two iconic thorn brooches that the French jewelry designer created in 1947, before joining the ranks of Tiffany in 1956.

Not only that, the ostentatious 50-thorn jewel was cast in 14 parts in the Tiffany & Co. workshops in New York and then assembled in northern Italy. Then custom-fitted for Kendrick Lamar.

In a statement, Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany & Co. executive vice president of product and communications, said, “Kendrick Lamar represents the artistic genius, risk-taking creativity, and relentless innovation that have also defined Tiffany & Co. for nearly two centuries. We are proud and very excited to have worked with a visionary like Kendrick in making this crown so very much his own.”

What is the significance of Kendrick Lamar’s crown of thorns?

The crown of thorns is one of the most important and recognized symbols of religious iconography (as Jesus Christ was sacrificed with it), and as Dave Free mentioned, “The crown is a divine representation of neighborhood philosophies from a more digestible youthful lens.”

Respecting the meaning it has for religion, Kendrick Lamar has given it the metaphorical function of artistic courage, humility, and perseverance, as well as with this one, he wants to pay homage to the artists that preceded him.

Kendrick Lamar appeared at Glastonbury with the crown of thorns when he performed the final track of his presentation ‘Saviour’ from his album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, which he confessed is his favorite of the album because it speaks of imperfection. He also revealed to those present at the Pyramid Stage that he wore the crown as a reminder that “imperfection is beautiful”.

Finally, with his face apparently bloodied, as well as his white shirt, he uttered on multiple occasions the refrain: “They judge you, they judge Christ!” to also add “God bless women’s rights!” in reference to the repeal of abortion rights in the United States.

This is how Kendrick Lamar closed the Glastonbury festival with a strong message in which his crown of thorns had a very important place.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

