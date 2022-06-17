Kim Kardashian didn’t damage Marylin Monroe’s dress, says Ripley’s museum

According to Ripley’s museum representatives, the dress was damaged prior Kim Kardashian wore it to the MET Gala.

The photos that show Marilyn Monroe’s dress damage are not related to the fact that Kim Kardashian wore it for this year’s MET Gala, but rather a problem that the piece has had for some years now, said Ripley’s museum in an attempt to debunk the stories about the famous piece of clothing.

In a statement released by Ripley’s, a representative of the museum said that the dress condition of pulled seams was first reported in 2017 and it is due to the delicate materials that make the dress. Arguing that the apparent damage to the dress was not inflicted at all by Kim Kardashian.

“From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in,” noted Ripley’s VP of Publishing and Licensing, Amanda Joiner, who was continuously with the dress the day of the Gala and during transport from Orlando to New York.

The organization also explained that it “understands the risks” of having the dress in its displays since its acquisition in 2016 for 4.8 million dollars. Today, the dress is currently on display in Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Hollywood.

Earlier this week, the Instagram account for the Marilyn Monroe Collection posted a series of photos of the dress which showed apparent damages to the back of the dress, like pulled seams and falling crystals. In addition, Diet Prada showed pictures of damages to the shoulder straps. All were instantly related to the fact that Kim Kardashian wore the dress to the MET Gala.

Kim had to lose 16 pounds to fit in the dress and, according to her, she used it only for the red carpet photos as soon as she got to the museum’s entrance, she changed into a replica made to her size.

Some curators were furious at Kim’s decision of wearing such a historic piece and risking its integrity for a public event, however, both the museum and Kardashian assured that the dress was treated with extreme care.

