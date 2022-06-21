Kim Kardashian responds to claims that point at her for damaging Marilyn Monroe’s dress

Kim Kardashian said she was aware of the historical value of Marilyn Monroe’s dress she wore to the MET Gala.

In the latest update of Marilyn Monroe’s dress damage, Kim Kardashian has responded to those claims that assure she was the one responsible for the pulled seams and fallen crystal in America’s most iconic dress.

As part of the promotion of Kim’s new beauty line, she went on to Today’s show to talk about not only these new products but of her relationship with Pete Davidson and of course, about the dress she wore for the MET Gala.

Kim revealed that one of the most shocking things about the experience was realizing how many people didn’t know who Marilyn Monroe was and that she chose to wear such an iconic piece of clothing because of its historical value.

“I respect her and I understand how much this dress means to American history”, she said and then addressed the rumors that she was responsible for the damages to the dress.

“I arrived in a robe and slippers and put it in on the bottom of the carpet. I probably had it on for like 3 minutes and then I changed at the top of the carpet. There were handlers and gloves to put it on me”, Kim said.

Kim Kardashian talks about wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress to the #MetGala and responds to accusations that she ruined it. pic.twitter.com/AVo1sSltUb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2022

She also revealed that after losing 16 pounds to fit into the dress, she has continued with the new way of eating mainly because it made he realize she had some bad eating habits, like eating junk food.

“It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health and since then I’ve continued to eat really healthy”, she said.

A few days ago, Ripley’s Museum released a statement claiming the pulled seams and fallen crystals of Marilyn Monroe’s dress were already there before Kim wore it for the MET Gala and that she was nothing but respectful of such a historical piece of clothing.

“One thing Ripley’s Believe It or Not! can say with confidence is that it did not cause damage to Marilyn Monroe’s famed ‘Happy Birthday’ dress from 1962,” said the organization.

