You Need More Than One Dress for Your Wedding Day, and Lele Pons Proved It

Lele Pons looked incredible wearing three dresses on her wedding day with Guaynaa, and here we explain to you why her decision was the best of all.

A single dress for your wedding? That is so last century! And while many women still yearn for a dreamy white dress fit for any princess, the reality is that wearing multi-pound clothing becomes too uncomfortable after a few hours.

That is why now many brides, like the singer Lele Pons, have chosen to have more than one garment that ensures comfort and elegance on their big day, and this decision has more pros than cons, as you will see below.

Lele Pons Wore Three Dresses on Her Wedding Day, and She Looked Beautiful!

Lele Pons and Guaynaa just got married! The singers celebrated their marriage last weekend with a group of guests that caused the envy of the world: Paris Hilton, Anitta, Sebastián Yatra, Camila Cabello, Natti Natasha, Becky G and, of course, her uncle and godfather Chayanne.

The decoration of the event, which took place in a garden in Miami, also gave a lot to talk about because of how well it looked, but the star of the night, without a doubt, was the bride herself, who caused an impact for each one of the outfits she wore on her dream day.

First, for the ceremony, she wore a white princess-cut dress, with a puffy and voluminous skirt, transparent sleeves and a beaded and lace decoration with which she shone like a diamond. The garment was an original creation by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad, according to Vogue magazine.

Her hairstyle was quite simple: a classic chignon, with strands hanging at each end of her face like faux bangs, and a crystal headband that accommodated the veil that matched the dress.

Later on at night, at the time of the reception, the influencer again left the guests speechless by wearing a raised mermaid-cut dress, with sleeves and a transparent halter neck, which seemed like a lighter version of her married-outfit, but this one designed by Julie Vino.

And to have greater mobility at the time of the dance, the third garment she wore, part of the Pnina Tornai mini collection, was a simple pearl-colored dress with a V-neckline, which she simply combined with comfortable plush slippers.

Why Is It Good to Have More Than One Dress at Your Wedding?

Perhaps the main reason for opting for more than one garment on your dream night is comfort: as we mentioned at the beginning, it becomes too uncomfortable to go from place to place wearing a dress that weighs several pounds, because in addition to reducing your mobility, it will leave you exhausted before the waltz.

And if you are thinking of wearing a simple and lightweight dress, one reason we can give you to think that is not a bad thing to have more than one outfit for your ceremony is the care you want to give to the garment; which means: to prevent it from wearing out or staining due to an accident.

If you are one of those persons who loves to show off on the dance floor, like Lele Pons, it is also a good idea to think on a dress that gives you enough freedom to do the steps you like the most, and to prevent an accident when you bend over, so you not end up tearing the seams of the dress.

Plus, there is always the “wow factor”: what a better way to keep your guests in awe than by showing off your style with different outfits? Although of course: it is not about changing clothes every five minutes, because that would also be tiring and unflattering for your event.

How many dresses should you count on? That is up to you, although it is highly recommended that the quantity range between 2 and 4 different garments with a specific use, that may be: one for the reception, another for the dance, and perhaps one for the dinner, although everything is optional.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

