Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic look came to life for the MET Gala 2022 thanks to Kim Kardashian

The dress was sold for more than 1.2 million dollars and now came back to life thanks to Kim Kardashian.

There is no more iconic and glamorous American woman than Marilyn Monroe so, when it was time for Kim Kardashian to pick a gown for the MET Gala, she couldn’t go wrong not only with one of Monroe’s iconic dresses, but also the most expensive gowns in the world. We are talking about the one Monroe wore during her performance of “Happy Birthday” in front of President John F. Kennedy.

The Birthday dress

The now-iconic flesh-colored dress was the wardrobe choice Marilyn made to perform during a birthday tribute to President John F. Kennedy a Madison Square Garden on May 19, 1962.

When she took the stage, she amazed everyone in the audience when she removed her white ermine coat, mainly because the dress labeled by Jean Louis was flesh-colored with more than 2,500 rhinestones.

It is said that the dress was so tight that Marilyn had the dress sewn into her body, because of this, she chose not to wear anything underneath so the fit would be flawless.

Of course, this caused a scandal because of how provocative the wardrobe choice was for such a formal event.

The most expensive dress to date

The original dress was designed by Bob Mackie, who at the time was working for the acclaimed designer Jean Louis, who completed the piece.

In total, Marilyn Monroe paid $1,440 for the dress, a price that adjusted to 2019 inflation is about $12,000!

But that’s nothing compared to the price the dress was sold. In 1999, the famous Birthday dress was part of an auction of Monroe’s possessions at Christie’s International.

The gown got a record price! It was sold for $1.267 million dollars! The highest sum ever paid for a personal piece of clothing. On a second auction in 2016, won by the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum, the dress set a Guinness World Record for being sold at 4.8 million dollars. Adding auction fees, the total payment the Museum made to get Marilyn’s dress was over 5 million dollars!

The Museum lent Kim Kardashian the historic dress for her to walk over the MET Gala red carpet and no alterations could be made, so she had to lose over 16 pounds in only three weeks (something that can risk your health) to fit into the dress. As soon as she walked to the end of the stairs, Kim changed into a replica to avoid any damage to Marilyn’s dress.

