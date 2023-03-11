The Extreme Reason Why Men Are the Ones Modeling Women’s Underwear in China

In China, they take compliance very seriously.

As time goes by, the Internet has taken on the task of establishing community and privacy rules, including social networks and platforms. For this reason, China is one of the most prominent countries in navigating a very different network to the one we know, as the number of sites, networks, and portals that are basic for us, is forbidden for them.

China’s web has its own dynamics and restrictions, and users have had to adapt to these, including companies and businesses that have virtual advertising, especially virtual stores that, depending on their service, have had to look for different advertising strategies to continue in the market.

Why Are Women’s Underwear Models in China Men?

China restricts the distribution of sensitive content, such as images of female bodies, especially those deemed ‘racy’ or inappropriate. Each company has a different advertising strategy, so the photographs may have different themes, of course, all aimed at selling women’s underwear. Just as women have done for years.

Sometimes they resort to the use of mannequins or women dressed in full-body pajamas and high neck to show off the sets with transparencies, miniskirts, and slip dresses, while the black silk garments are generally exclusive to male models because of the intention with which they can take such pieces.

The new technique has worked for most online businesses, especially because of the impact of men modeling women’s underwear in a traditional country. However, for the same reason, users have protested against the campaign because of the gender role that has been established for thousands of years and is now trying to be broken.

Some users have claimed that the new strategy is due to the need to get customers; however, some implementers have shared that it is not an attempt at sarcasm, but that they take compliance very seriously in China.

Story written in Spanish by Kate Nateras in Cultura Colectiva

